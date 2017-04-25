News By Tag
Make Mother's Day 'wunderbar' at Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn
The Bavarian Inn Restaurant, with founding matriarch and two-time cookbook author Dorothy Zehnder overseeing her 67th year in the kitchen, will be serving all its signature entrees on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Choices include the popular Frankenmuth® Chicken and Shrimp combo, and the Ultimate Five-Meat Family Style Bavarian Dinner. All moms dining in the restaurant that day will receive a free gift from the restaurant's Castle Shops. Reservations are being taken at 800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941.
Over at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, a sumptuous spread awaits moms and families at its ever-popular Mother's Day buffet, served from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in various banquet and dining rooms. The menu includes a wide variety of breakfast items, appetizers, main course selections, side dishes and desserts, with live entertainment rounding out the experience. The buffet is priced at $23.50 for adults, $10.50 for children 9-12, and $8.95 for children 5-8. Kids under 4 dine free. Six percent sales tax and 15 percent gratuity is added to the check. Reservations may be made by calling 1-888-775-6343.
Mother's Day gifts available with dinner, buffet
In addition, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant is offering special gift items with unique themes. The gift packages for Mother's Day and on Saturday, May 13, will be delivered right to mom or other special lady at her reserved table. Orders for gift packages are required at least two days in advance and must be prepaid. Guests can use credit cards to preorder gifts at 1-800-BAVARIA or 989-652-9941 and may choose from:
· The "Chocolate Lover's Gift Basket" includes ½ lb. homemade fudge, ½ lb. homemade truffles, ½ lb. chocolate clusters, and 2 chocolate covered pretzel rods.
· The "Bread & Jam Gift Basket" includes stollen (fruit & nut bread), apple cinnamon raisin bread, two half-pints of jam, and homemade truffles.
· The "Jam Trio" includes three jars of assorted homemade jam with a serving spoon.
· Send a special message to mom by choosing either the Frankenmuth Torte or Black Forest Torte and having it personalized.
New this year, spoil your mom with a box of Moms' Michigan-made cookies, filled with 10 assorted gourmet cookies made with Michigan ingredients. Families may also have a single rosebud or orchid corsage presented to mom at her table.
At the Bavarian Inn Lodge, guests can preorder with their reservation a special $25 Mother's Day gift package which includes a floral ceramic mug, gourmet caramel popcorn, the Bavarian Inn's own chocolate truffles, and Bavarian chocolate gourmet coffee.
In addition to delicious food and unequaled shopping, families are encouraged to celebrate Mother's Day all weekend long at the Bavarian Inn Lodge.
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
The Bavarian Inn Lodge: Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants — all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®
