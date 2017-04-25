Country(s)
Industry News
Dealer Teamwork Names John Michael Dahl Corporate Counsel
Highly experienced patent attorney will drive strategic intellectual property programs, serve as General Counsel
"John is a well-recognized, highly talented attorney whom we are very pleased to have on our growing team," said Dealer Teamwork CEO and Co-founder, Sean Stapleton. "We have significant momentum in the industry right now and need to protect our IP as we expand beyond North America and begin moving into additional verticals. The addition of John and his depth of expertise across top-tier technology companies, public and private enterprises, and start-up companies will help prepare our company for future growth and allow us to better serve our clients in an area of such high demand."
John is a registered patent attorney with over 19 years of experience practicing in the electrical and mechanical arts, including a broad range of electronic, computer, electromechanical, and business-related technologies.
John received his undergraduate (B.S.E.E.) and graduate (M.S.E.E.) degrees from the University of North Dakota and received his law degree (J.D.) from the University of Minnesota. He was employed at IBM as an intern while attending undergraduate school, where he focused on computer system reliability and architecture. While pursuing his master's degree, he worked at 3M as a graduate research engineer, focusing on magnetic data recording technology. John was the president of the engineering honor society at Tau Beta Pi and was elected a member of engineering honor society Eta Kappa Nu. John also pursued a Ph.D. in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota, where he has completed all but his dissertation.
"From the first time I saw Dealer Teamwork's Launch Control platform as their outside patent counsel, I believed they were poised for rapid growth and success," said John Dahl, Dealer Teamwork General Counsel. "I'm excited to be joining Dealer Teamwork, and looking forward being a part of the team as we grow beyond the tech startup stage into a market leader in the online advertising industry."
About Dealer Teamwork: Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Launch Control is the industry's first MPOP, a patent-pending, Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com.
Media Contact
Eric Miltsch
Co-founder
855-787-9770
***@dealerteamwork.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse