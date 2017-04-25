BIMRAY® Introduces Customized 3D Interactive Tool to View and Update Physical Assets

Contact

Ken Cummings, Founder BIMRAY

***@bim-ray.com Ken Cummings, Founder BIMRAY

-- BIMRAY® has introduced to the BIM, Reality Capture and Asset Management industries their customized 3D interactive tool to view and update critical physical Assets in real-time from remote locations. BIMRAY® displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources effectively. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs. From data collection thru completion, BIMRAY works in partnership with asset managers to extract the maximum value from their Assets.Why BIMRAY®?Remote Visualization & Data Editing of Physical Assets … All in a Web-Deployed, Realistic 3D Environment"BIMRAY® displays a 3D visual environment of assets on location to update, add and append field inspection information directly to the asset, including pictures and videos delivered as an integrated web-deployed solution, with customized functionality to suit your needs" said Ken Cummings, BIMRAY® founder. "From data collection through publishing the application, our team works in partnership with you to extract the maximum value from your data. Additionally, we provide interactive location emergency management training simulations – tablet, desktop and VR headset versions using the same technologies."BIMRAY® is not a viewer - It's a realistic world of interactive assets … Greater access, ease and efficiency from any angleBIMRAY® supports information and data ranging from critical infrastructure, detailed design or as-built BIM models. If you can build it you can visualize it, and BIMRAY® is the unique tool combining realistic visualization and data with client driven-functionality. The tools support VR simulations using your best "real world " datasets for what ifs, change management and interactive training scenarios.Features, Benefits, Ease of Use•Full 360 degree movement including walk / fly / hover / instant travel•Interactive realistic environment and assets – view BIM data without BIM skills•Digital assets can be color coded by class, each asset can be isolated•Selectable assets link to custom data, remote database•Edit and save asset attribute data, spreadsheets and reports in real time•Fully web deployable from your server or ours, PC, Mac, Linux, VR headset•Allow any authorized personnel to virtually access the project site•Improve communication by sharing existing conditions with contractors and asset managers•Increase team productivity•Easily answer challenging questions•Increase accuracy in designs•Decrease project errors•Unlimited 24-hour accessWhat Industries Benefit from BIMRAY®?•Communications Infrastructure•Electrical Infrastructure•Urban Planning & Development•Water Infrastructure•Transportation Infrastructure•Facilities Management•Real Estate Development•Emergency Planning & Training•Historical Preservation•Hotels / Resorts / Casinos / Conventions•Oil and Gas•ConstructionHow Does the Process Work?The process includes four simple phases of production starting with Data Collection followed by BIM production, then 3D Modeling and Optimization, then programming the customized Interactivity and finally Application Deployment.Costs are estimated in advance by the BIMRAY team when the following parameters are established:•Project location and size•Description of assets•Provided data/models vs data that needs to be collected/created•Customized functionality requirements•Estimated number of usersNow, your projects and assets can literally be at your fingertips—without revisiting the physical site or mobilizing crews. Asset managers can access their projects at the click of a button. Check out the BIMRAY website for more information about the BIMRAY Customized 3D Interactive Asset Tool at:EMAIL: info@bim-ray.com ,Phone: 720-934-2482