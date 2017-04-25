News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moriarty Physical Therapy Expands Lagrange Office
Moriarty Physical Therapy announces the expansion of their Lagrange Office to meet high demand and space for agility training.
Moriarty PT is a functional movement and expert manual therapy facility - and with the high demands for this specific type of treatment in the Lagrange, Poughquag, Beekman region - they had to expand the space to meet the needs of their patients.
Dr. John Quinn from Moriarty PT explained, "We originally had a two-year plan when we opened up the satellite office in Lagrange. That timeline quickly grew shorter as we didn't realize there would be such high demand for our level of service. Word-of-
The new expansion allows Moriarty Physical Therapy to see more patients and provide them with plenty more space and equipment. As one of the only private practices in the area, Moriarty PT has equipped their new facility with sports flooring and athletic turf for athletes to perform agility training. The turf also helps service individuals with balance issues to simulate real terrain.. Moriarty PT is known for advanced manual therapy and 1-on-1 care without relying heavily on machines passive treatments like e-stim and ultrasound. With this high level of individualized care, the Doctors of Moriarty PT are successful in treating patients across their lifespan - with patients as young as 3 weeks old to patients who have celebrated their 100th birthday. The new expansion will allow patients to experience more immersive treatment plans and will allow the physical therapists to add more specific workouts to greatly improve patient recovery.
Being located next to Arlington High school, one of the biggest high schools in the region, allows Moriarty PT to work with athletes and coaches to improve athletic performance. The central location also allows anyone to utilize Moriarty PT as a "walk-in" office for injury evaluation and screening. Although the Lagrange office offers therapy for athletes, the Moriarty PT team stresses that they welcome all ages and fitness levels as they are experts in pediatric, post-rehab, pre-surgical, post-surgical and many other specialties that can be found on their website http://www.moriartypt.com/
The new Lagrange office is now open and welcoming new and existing patients.
###
About Moriarty Physical Therapy
Moriarty Physical Therapy is a premier physical therapy center with locations in Poughkeepsie, NY and Lagrange, NY. To find out more about physical therapy or to book your first appointment with a physical therapist, contact Moriarty Physical Therapy at (845) 454-4137 or visit their website http://moriartypt.com/
Media Contact
Hudson Valley Public Relations
845.202.7087
hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse