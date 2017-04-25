News By Tag
Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present $1000 Encourage Health Grant to The Living Vine
Since 1996, 377 women have called The Living Vine "home." The Living Vine Christian Maternity Home connects pregnant women in crisis with quality obstetric, dental and vision care at no cost to the resident.
During the luncheon, Dr. Patricia Stewart and Margaret L. Clay presented "AROMATHERAPY:
In total, the series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who will share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living. A healthy lunch was provided. Attendance was free and open to the public, but RSVPs were required at Healthy Savannah's website.
During each presentation, a local nonprofit organization will be presented a $1,000 Encourage Health grant to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The next presentation will be on June 27 with Dr. Robert Rollings to present "7 Ways Your Heart Health is Linked to a Healthy Lifestyle." Dr. Rollings is cardiologist certified in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology who has completed a fellowship in cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases. He practices at Memorial Savannah Cardiology. A $1,000 grant will be presented to Savannah Striders.
This marks the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
To RSVP for the lectures, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
