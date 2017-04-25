News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Steve Matheny of Assinnippi Grill named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor
"As the parent of two children, I can't imagine what I'd be like," said Dr. Richard Wolfert, AKA The Toothboss. "What Stephen has done over the years as a tribute to Stephen Jr. makes him most worthy of our Smiling Neighbor award."
For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Matheny had the choice of receiving a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model (he chose the gift card).
"This is quite an honor to be selected for something we do that's truly a labor of love," said Matheny, who owns the Eating Establishment in Norwell with his wife Alice. "It's been a long time since Stephen passed but I'm still quite humbled by the incredible participation in our event."
The first Stephen J. Matheny golf tournament was held in 2009, 11 years after Stephen Jr.'s passing. The golf tournaments funds two scholarships:
"Stephen used to say, 'Hockey is life. Everything else is just details.' He wasn't the best player but nobody outworked him. That's why we created the hockey scholarship for a middle-of-the-
The 10th annual Stephen J. Matheny golf tournament will take place this year on Saturday, September 23 at River Bend Country Club in West Bridgewater. For more information, please call 781-727-6305.
The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.
For more information on The Toothboss, visit Dr. Wolfert's website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.
About The Toothboss
The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations;
The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through LendingClub.
To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse