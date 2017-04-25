 
Steve Matheny of Assinnippi Grill named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor

 
 
Dr. Richard Wolfert and Smiling Neighbor Steve Matheny
Dr. Richard Wolfert and Smiling Neighbor Steve Matheny
 
SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1999, Steve Matheny and his wife lost their son Stephen, Jr. to leukemia. It's an agony no parent would wish on another. Stephen Sr. decided to transform his sorrow into something positive to memorialize his son. So, he started a golf tournament to fund scholarships for Hanover High School students. Over the years, the Stephen Matheny golf tournament has raised thousands of dollars for college-bound students. For that effort, Matheny has been named the recipient of The Smiling Neighbor award given by South Weymouth Dentist Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD.

"As the parent of two children, I can't imagine what I'd be like," said Dr. Richard Wolfert, AKA The Toothboss. "What Stephen has done over the years as a tribute to Stephen Jr. makes him most worthy of our Smiling Neighbor award."

For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Matheny had the choice of receiving a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model (he chose the gift card).

"This is quite an honor to be selected for something we do that's truly a labor of love," said Matheny, who owns the Eating Establishment in Norwell with his wife Alice. "It's been a long time since Stephen passed but I'm still quite humbled by the incredible participation in our event."

The first Stephen J. Matheny golf tournament was held in 2009, 11 years after Stephen Jr.'s passing. The golf tournaments funds two scholarships: one for a Hanover High School hockey player and one for a member of the Hanover High School graduating class. The younger Matheny had been a member of Hanover High School's state champion hockey team and graduated from the school in 1998.

"Stephen used to say, 'Hockey is life. Everything else is just details.' He wasn't the best player but nobody outworked him. That's why we created the hockey scholarship for a middle-of-the-road player and the other for a member of Hanover High School's graduating class," said Matheny. "I think Stephen would be extremely pleased with the number of kids we've been able to help over the years."

The 10th annual Stephen J. Matheny golf tournament will take place this year on Saturday, September 23 at River Bend Country Club in West Bridgewater. For more information, please call 781-727-6305.

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA  02190.

For more information on The Toothboss, visit Dr. Wolfert's website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.

About The Toothboss

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through LendingClub.

To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.

Click to Share