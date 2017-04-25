News By Tag
Chicago Photographer Karen I. Hirsch Gathers with Other Artists at Rogers Park Police Station
The opening is May 12, 2017 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Chicago Police Department's 24th District Station at 6464 North Clark Street in Chicago.
Each work exemplifies its genre and point of view and masterfully engages the viewer while enticing re-examination of the perspective, technique, and story that inspired it. This becomes evident when viewed over time or "tactically"
Kara Cobb Johnson is the curator. Participating artists are Marc Debose , Jazmin Dua, Marcelo Eli , Karen I. Hirsch , Katherine Lampert , Jessica Lucas, Frederick Nitsch, Kunal Sen, and Serene Wise
To see more photos by Karen I. Hirsch, visit: http://www.karenihirsch.com
Contact
Karen I. HIrsch
***@kihphoto.com
