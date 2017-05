Chicago Photographer Karen I. Hirsch Gathers with Other Artists at Rogers Park Police Station

The Round-Up

Contact

Karen I. HIrsch

***@kihphoto.com Karen I. HIrsch

End

-- Chicago Photographer Karen I. Hirsch will be joining three Rogers Park artists and five other Greater Chicago area artists to present their artwork at the Chicago Police Department's 24th district police station. The exhibition, "Tactical Viewing" will be on view in the public Assembly Hall and behind the station walls, to be viewed daily by officers and victims of crime. In addition to photography, work being displayed includes painting, assemblage, electronics and wood block prints.The opening is May 12, 2017 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Chicago Police Department's 24th District Station at 6464 North Clark Street in Chicago.Each work exemplifies its genre and point of view and masterfully engages the viewer while enticing re-examination of the perspective, technique, and story that inspired it. This becomes evident when viewed over time or "tactically"Kara Cobb Johnson is the curator. Participating artists are Marc Debose , Jazmin Dua, Marcelo Eli , Karen I. Hirsch , Katherine Lampert , Jessica Lucas, Frederick Nitsch, Kunal Sen, and Serene WiseTo see more photos by Karen I. Hirsch, visit: http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/visualart