Cecil Clark Chevrolet Named General Motors Green Dealer
One of only 115 GM dealerships nationwide recognized for eco-friendly efforts
Cecil Clark Chevrolet is one of only 115 dealerships GM has certified since the Green Dealer program launched in 2014. Cecil Clark Chevrolet has a number of green practices in place on site, including:
Energy efficiency, Recycling, Habitat, Water conservation, and renewable energy
To apply for certification, dealerships complete a performance assessment that GM's green dealer support team evaluates. The assessment covers 60 eco-friendly business practices across 10 categories. Dealerships must have a high percentage of these practices in place to earn certification. A dealer's continuous improvement year after year will lead to ongoing annual recognition.
"GM has long been committed to being a leader in environmental stewardship, and we're proud that our dealers share this commitment to serve and improve the communities where we work and live," said Kurt McNeil, GM vice president of U.S. Sales Operations.
The Green Dealer program aligns with GM's companywide efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. GM designed the program to encourage dealers to implement green initiatives as part of their operations, create a network for sharing best practices and help other dealers begin or advance their sustainability journey.
For more information on GM's environmental commitment, visit its sustainability report and www.generalmotors.green. For more information about Cecil Clark Chevrolet, visit http://lakecountychevy.com.
About Cecil Clark Chevrolet
Cecil Clark Chevrolet in Leesburg has been family-owned and operated since 1972. We have a large selection of both New Chevrolet and Preowned GM vehicles to choose from on our lot. Our GM Certified Service experts are trained to know every inch of your vehicle and can help you keep it running like new. Stop by and let us show you why Nobody, but Nobody beats a Cecil Clark deal!
General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 140 countries and selling more than 4.8 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.
