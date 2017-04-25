Country(s)
INDMEX Aviation Obtains US DOT Certification as an ACDBE & DBE Business Enterprise
INDMEX's certification as an ACDBE and DBE business enterprise makes INDMEX the first ACDBE/DBE certified business to offer airport and airline enterprise level safety and operations management solutions in the United States, including the latest in-vehicle tracking and mobile collaborative decision making platform.
DULLES, Va. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- INDMEX Aviation, a Virginia based leading minority owned software development and integration company, is proud to announce their recent Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification under the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Regulations 49 C.F.R. Part 23 and 49.
Upon completion of a rigorous process of certification, review and approval set forth by the US DOT in the ACBDE/DBE, this certification award proves that INDMEX Aviation meets all pertinent requirements to carry out business with airports, airlines, or other jurisdictions as a disadvantaged minority business enterprise. The certification of INDMEX by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) means that airports, airlines, and municipalities can now use INDMEX's technical knowledge, resources and solutions as part of their DBE program goals. In addition to its certification by MWAA, through the Unified Certification Program (UCP), INDMEX has also achieved certification in the States of Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, and Maine, with applications pending by various other states.
"We are excited to have successfully completed the arduous process of becoming certified as an ACDBE/DBE business enterprise. This certification allows INDMEX to bring further value to our clients by providing cost-effective solutions that improve safety and efficiency, but also by helping municipalities achieve their federally mandated DBE goals," said Carlos Nevarez, CEO of INDMEX Aviation. "Airports can now implement INDMEX's innovative vehicle tracking, FAA certified Vehicle Movement Area Transponders (VMAT), operations management and collaborative decision making solutions with 100% of their contract value being applied to their annual DBE goals."
ABOUT INDMEX
INDMEX is a technology company focused on airport and commercial aviation products and services. They are a leading provider of web and mobile applications focused on providing a common operational picture that make it easy and cost-effective for airport stakeholders to improve safety, effectively manage resources and facilitate collaboration amongst all personnel. Established by surveillance and information technology experts, INDMEX delivers a new standard in solutions to the global aerospace community. For more information, please visit www.indmexaviation.com or http://www.airbossystems.com
