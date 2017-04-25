 
May 2017





Ushio America Introduces the New Ubiquity™ 2 LED T8 Direct Wire

At 12.5 watts, the Ubiquity 2 LED T8 Direct Wire lamps offer an energy-saving solution for F32T8 fluorescent lamps and eliminate the need for external ballasts and LED drivers.
 
 
Ubiquity™ 2 LED T8 Direct Wire
Ubiquity™ 2 LED T8 Direct Wire
 
CYPRESS, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ushio America introduces a new generation of LED T8 Direct Wire lamps to its Ubiquity™ series. An ideal retrofit solution, the Ubiquity™ 2 LED T8 Direct Wire lamps can be wired to one end or to both ends. This significantly reduces your labor and related expenses, and eliminates the need for external ballasts and LED drivers.

At 12.5 watts, these DLC listed lamps offer an energy-saving upgrade for F32T8 fluorescent lamps. Ubiquity 2 LED T8 Direct Wire lamps are available in 4000K and 5000K and are made with a shatterproof glass tube. Glass provides very good thermal conductivity and transparence. The tube is frosted to prevent glare and allows the 240 degree beam angle (325 degree visible light area) to create a quality lighted environment. Tested to NSF standards, these lamps are ETL Sanitation Listed and suitable for use in areas where food is prepared.

USHIO is proud to stand behind these 50,000 hour rated life LED lamps with a 5-year limited warranty.

For more information on the Ubiquity 2 LED T8 Direct Wire lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

