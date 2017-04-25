 
Industry News





2nd Annual BAD AS* exhibition with Cheryl Ehlers and others

The Muramid Mural Museum and Art Center, celebrating and honoring women artists.
 
 
Bad-As-Women-edit
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2nd Annual BAD AS* Exhibition which will be the featured project for the Oceanside First Friday Artwalk on May 5th, 5-9pm. Great art!!!! Wonderful event!

The Muramid Museum and Art Center objective is to bring people together through the arts in support of the Culture of Peace—regardless of any political, religious or spiritual view—we welcome all to voice their expressions in diverse and creative ways.  Come join us in a time for celebratipon.. Hope to see you there, and you can view some of my newest art pieces for sale, supporting the museum and it;s growing efforts in the community.

Location: 212 N. Coast Hwy, Artists Alley, Suite F, Oceanside, CA 92054   760-231-1010.

Check out our upcoming schedule:
May 5- Gala opening of BAD As* women expo/music with Kelly Halloran band

May 12- Book authors/book signings (Joanna, Lindsay, Spramani, and?)
May 13- Dance lessons (day time) evening belly dancing performance
May 14 - Mother's day program/birthday celebration
And more........http://muramidmuseum.com/ (http://muramidmuseum.com/)

Visit us at http://cherylehlersart.com, Cheryl Ehlers Art.

Contact
Cheryl Ehlers
760-519-1551
***@gmail.com
Source:Muramid Mural Muesum
