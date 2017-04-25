 
Columbia, Maryland Auto Repair Shop Launches New Hybrid Battery Services

British American Auto Care's new hybrid electric vehicle battery services not only save customers' money but are also more environmentally friendly.
 
 
Hybrid battery cell terminals that are corroded
Hybrid battery cell terminals that are corroded
 
COLUMBIA, Md. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- British American Auto Care is excited to announce the launch of two new hybrid battery services for nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries:  1) Conditioning (Reconditioning) Service and 2) Rebuilt Battery Installation Service.

In the past, when hybrid electric vehicle owners' batteries began to fail, a battery replacement was the only option.  Now with the battery conditioning and rebuilt battery services, the number of batteries going into landfills can be reduced because repair shops can extend the life of NiMH batteries.

"We are excited about launching these new services because typically people who purchase hybrids care about the environment. It is common to think that when something is environmentally friendly, it will be more expensive, but in this instance, that's not the case. It's great to be able to be able to save our customers money with a more sustainable option." Sandi Weaver, General Manager of British American Auto Care, shared.   "Of course, we will still offer replacement with a new hybrid battery, but now customers have more choices."

It's clear that the management at British American Auto Care is committed to sustainability; repairs and service for hybrid and electric vehicles is just one part of that. "We have two skilled hybrid technicians on staff, an ASE Certified Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Specialist and an ACDC Certified Technician, so our customers are assured of high-quality service," British American Auto Care president, Brian England shared.  "Additionally, people who care about the environment will be glad to know that we recycle oil, tires, batteries, anti-freeze, cardboard, plastic containers, old parts, and scrap metal. Plus, we now get 100% of our energy from Solar Power."

The new conditioning service begins with a scan of the car's onboard computer and an evaluation of the battery.  Then the battery is removed, all the cell connections are checked, and the voltages and resistances are recorded.  This is followed by replacement of any defective cartridges as well as the cleaning and protection of any cell connections as needed. The system is then discharged, recharged and evaluated.  The battery is then reinstalled, and the car is road tested.  Because individual cell cartridges are replaced instead of a whole battery, this service will always be less expensive and more environmentally friendly than complete battery replacement.

Customers getting the rebuilt battery installation will also begin with an onboard computer scan and evaluation, followed by replacement with a rebuilt battery and a road test.

The cost of these new battery services starts at about $1500. This compares very favorably to a new battery installation which can cost as much as $5000 or more.

More information on the new services can be found on our blog at http://www.britishamericanauto.com/car-repair-education-a...

###

Located in Columbia, MD, British American Auto Care is a full-service auto repair facility servicing most vehicle makes and models on the road today. They focus on leveraging predictive, preventive, and evidence-based auto service techniques while making it a priority to stay up to date with the latest in automotive technology and training. With an eye toward delivering high-quality customer service and preventing future automotive problems, British American Auto Care has helped thousands of customers maximize the service life of their vehicles. Their award winning services include transmission repairs, Maryland safety inspections, oil change services, brake service, emission repairs, preventive maintenance and more. Plus, customers can take advantage of a comfortable waiting room and free courtesy shuttle. For more information visit http://britishamericanauto.com.

