Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells Sears Garage Solutions, New Jersey
Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Sears Garage Solutions, New Jersey, to a private investor.
Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 13 million service and installation calls made annually. Sears Garage Doors (http://www.searsgaragedoors.com/)
• New Garage Door Sales
• Garage Door Repairs
• Emergency Garage Door Service
• Entry Doors
• Garage Door Installation
• Garage Door Openers
• Garage Flooring
• Garage Organization Systems
Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com)
About Benjamin Ross Group: With offices in Princeton, NJ, Southampton, PA, and Radnor, PA, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/
Media Contact
Benjamin Ross Group
Michael Meyer
609-252-0776
mmeyer@benjaminrossgroup.com
