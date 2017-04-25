 
News By Tag
* Business Broker
* Business Sold
* Garage Doors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Princeton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells Sears Garage Solutions, New Jersey

Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Sears Garage Solutions, New Jersey, to a private investor.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Broker
* Business Sold
* Garage Doors

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Princeton - New Jersey - US

PRINCETON, N.J. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Sears Garage Solutions, New Jersey, to a private investor.

Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 13 million service and installation calls made annually. Sears Garage Doors (http://www.searsgaragedoors.com/) franchises are the premier service companies in garage door replacement, repair, and installation.  Services they provide include the following:

• New Garage Door Sales
• Garage Door Repairs
• Emergency Garage Door Service
• Entry Doors
• Garage Door Installation
• Garage Door Openers
• Garage Flooring
• Garage Organization Systems

Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com) performed a valuation of the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction.  The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.

About Benjamin Ross Group: With offices in Princeton, NJ, Southampton, PA, and Radnor, PA, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com

Media Contact
Benjamin Ross Group
Michael Meyer
609-252-0776
mmeyer@benjaminrossgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@benjaminrossgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Benjamin Ross Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share