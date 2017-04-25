 
May 2017





Cushman & Wakefield Named Leasing Agent for 535,000 SF HQ Campus

 
 
15 Mountainview 1
15 Mountainview 1
 
Listed Under

PARAMUS, N.J. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/) announced today that the firm was exclusively selected to market the former Chubb Insurance headquarters campus, a prime 535,000-square-foot headquarters campus in Warren Township, N.J.

ACE Limited's 2015 acquisition of Chubb rendered 15 Mountainview Road as surplus space. According to Cushman & Wakefield's Marc Rosenberg – who is handling the leasing with Jon Williams, Shawn Straka, and Jackie Madden of the company's Morristown, N.J., office – the recently vacated campus offers an unparalleled opportunity for a single user seeking a superb, Class A building in one of New Jersey's most desirable corporate corridors. It is located immediately off I-78, at exit 33.

15 Mountainview Road offers a secure, 50-acre park-like environment, surrounded by woods and beautifully landscaped grounds. Features of the main building and dedicated amenity center include a security kiosk, inviting collaboration spaces, full-service cafeteria, Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center, conference facility, training center, 100-seat auditorium, TV recording studio, dry cleaner, salon, health services suite and mail room. The ENERGY STAR property includes three back-up generators, a data center and FAA-licensed helistop as well.

"Somerset County's central location and extensive transportation network have played an important role in its growth and development as New Jersey's pharma and tech corridor," Williams said. "The immediate area is recognized as a premier location for businesses, with excellent schools, and a deep labor pool. With neighbors including Everest Re Group, Verizon, GlaxoSmithKline and DELL EMC Corporation, 15 Mountainview Road is the only available major headquarters campus in Central New Jersey."

Straka added that the property's strong ownership and available capital to renovate 15 Mountainview Road to meet a new tenant's needs further enhance the offering's appeal.

The campus offers access to abundant regional shopping, lodging and hospitality, recreational amenities, and major roadways linking New Jersey to New York City and all points west. It is located five minutes from the I-78/287 interchange, 25 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport and 45 minutes from New York City.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake)CushWake on Twitter.

