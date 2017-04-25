News By Tag
Nine Questions to Ask When Choosing Long-term Care for a Loved One
Based on Experience, Medical Professional Feedback and Comments from Clients, Fortitude Compiles Must-Have List for Those Looking after Family Members
"Families often feel responsible for their loved ones and I understand that," said Capranica. "While they might not be specifically calling for my help, I wanted to provide something for them. Even if we're not working together, I still feel a responsibility to help."
Fortitude's Nine Must Have Questions to identify needs and financial situations are:
• What are my loved one's values?
• What do they want?
• How involved is the care required? (Hours/Days)
• Is your loved one forgetful due to dementia or Alzheimer's?
• Does your loved one require care due to a medical condition?
• Is your loved one lonely and in need of companionship?
• Does your loved one want to be around more people their own age?
• How is the required care going to be paid for? (Medicaid, Medicare, Supplemental Insurance, Private Pay)
• Does your loved one have any plans in place for their long-term care?
"Each time I talk with a family or person seeking additional healthcare these nine questions are part of our initial conversation,"
About Fortitude Health Solutions
Families with an elderly, ill and/or chronically injured loved one have plenty of stress and worry. Adding the tough decision of finding the right care complicates an already stressful situation. Fortitude Health Solutions relieves families of the tough decision of finding the right care. Fortitude provides searches for specific care or services for assisted living facilities, nursing homes, retirement communities and home care.
Fortitude's unique formula is designed to first teach about all the available care and/or service options, and then match clients with a provider who offers those needed services. Whatever the needs are, Fortitude will find a way to assist. Through the use of technology and hiring only the best and well trained individuals, Fortitude is well on its way of accomplishing its goals of helping individuals find the care or services they deserve.
For more information on Fortitude Health Solutions, please visit fortitudehealthsolutions.com.
