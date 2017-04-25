News By Tag
VIVE to Televise Professional Indoor Football Games Globally in UHD HDR
Dallas Marshals Team Takes Offensive Lead in Winning New Viewers and Ultimately Fans
Playing the integral role of multi-camera production is Denver-based Mobile TV Group (MTVG) whose credits include live HD and 4K production of sporting events, such as the UFC, the Masters, and Notre Dame Football games. MTVG's 53' mobile production unit is the first of its kind in the US and houses several 4K cameras, 56 multi-viewers that produce a maximum of 352 images, plus a smattering of other state-of-the-
Established in 2014, the Dallas Marshals is one of 14 teams in the nation's largest professional indoor football league, Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League. CIF rules are more or less similar to those of the NFL, but according to Dallas Marshals Founder, Doug Bland, the two things that most differentiate the CIF are that regulation field length is only 50 yards and only 8 players per team can be on the field.
The Marshals' home is Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, Texas, and its first official season – each comprised of 12 games – was 2016. This season's record is 4-3. Head Coach, Larry Hendrix, is a seasoned football pro who briefly played for the Indianapolis Colts, as well as wide receiver and defensive back in various indoor football leagues. Former Red Raider wide receiver and Texas Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Rodney Blackshear, is Offensive Coordinator. The Dallas Marshals even has its own cheerleading squad, the Darling Deputies, who won Best Dance Team in the CIF for 2016.
"I am thrilled to be part of VIVE's cutting edge technology," says Doug Bland, Dallas Marshals Owner. "I feel sports fans across the globe will now be able to see amazing sports content like they have never watched it before in Ultra HD."
As a complement to the broadcast connection, Doug Bland will leverage his prolific career in sports marketing with companies such as Penske Motorsports and DirtCar for his new role as VIVE Lifestyle Network's Sports Content Director. Bland's capacity will include sports content procurement of the live broadcast and archive varieties, as well as fielding, sourcing and managing sponsorship deals. Prospective content and sponsorship partners may contact Doug Bland at doug.bland@vive-
About VIVE Lifestyle Network
VIVE is the first ultra high definition [UHD / 4K], high dynamic range [HDR] long-form, 24/7 multi-channel linear TV network and platform as a service for third-party content creators available globally on every screen in every format. The network offers experiential lifestyle television series and programs complemented by relevant opt-in interactive advertising and comprises niche channels in the realms of gastronomy, travel, home & garden, fashion & beauty, health & fitness, music & entertainment, sports, weddings, and indie films. http://vive-
About Mobile TV Group
The Mobile TV Group operates one of the nation's largest fleets of mobile production units equipped with state-of-the-
