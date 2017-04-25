 
News By Tag
* Sheri Shaw
* Allen Crumbley
* Berkshire Hathaway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Expands Corporate Business Development

 
 
Sheri Shaw
Sheri Shaw
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sheri Shaw
Allen Crumbley
Berkshire Hathaway

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) recently expanded its Corporate Business Development Division. The division has been expanded to work with both small and large companies on referrals, relocation, broker-to-broker services, business development and group moves, among other services. The goal is to utilize the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group network to provide single-agency fulfillment of any real estate need and make the process as stress-free as possible for existing and future corporate customers.

"Real estate transactions on a corporate level can be quite complicated," said Sheri Shaw, Director of Corporate Business Development and Corporate Services. "This expansion capitalizes on our experts who have years of experience in each aspect of the process – whether it is a group move, a referral, a title or insurance issue, property management or a relocation. Our division serves to reach out, identify whatever needs our customers may have and work with our many established contacts to fulfill them."

Along with Corporate Relocation Coordinator Melanie McGinnis, Shaw oversees a team of specialists who coordinate residential, commercial, relocation and referral services throughout the 22 branches of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the division will be working closely with Tropical Realty Referrals, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group service for agents who have the ability to make referrals and expand the company's reach.

"Sheri, Melanie and their team have a tremendous amount of experience in fostering key relationships and an extensive knowledge of our region, which is an asset for all the services that are handled by our Corporate Business Development department," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "We are looking forward to seeing this area of our company grow and thrive under their leadership."

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

Contact
Clokwork Marketing
***@clockworkmarketing.com
End
Source:Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Sheri Shaw, Allen Crumbley, Berkshire Hathaway
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share