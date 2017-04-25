News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Expands Corporate Business Development
"Real estate transactions on a corporate level can be quite complicated,"
Along with Corporate Relocation Coordinator Melanie McGinnis, Shaw oversees a team of specialists who coordinate residential, commercial, relocation and referral services throughout the 22 branches of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the division will be working closely with Tropical Realty Referrals, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group service for agents who have the ability to make referrals and expand the company's reach.
"Sheri, Melanie and their team have a tremendous amount of experience in fostering key relationships and an extensive knowledge of our region, which is an asset for all the services that are handled by our Corporate Business Development department,"
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
