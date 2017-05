Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Expands Corporate Business Development

Sheri Shaw

Contact

Clokwork Marketing

***@clockworkmarketing.com Clokwork Marketing

End

-- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com)recently expanded its Corporate Business Development Division. The division has been expanded to work with both small and large companies on referrals, relocation, broker-to-broker services, business development and group moves, among other services. The goal is to utilize the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group network to provide single-agency fulfillment of any real estate need and make the process as stress-free as possible for existing and future corporate customers."Real estate transactions on a corporate level can be quite complicated,"said Sheri Shaw, Director of Corporate Business Development and Corporate Services. "This expansion capitalizes on our experts who have years of experience in each aspect of the process – whether it is a group move, a referral, a title or insurance issue, property management or a relocation. Our division serves to reach out, identify whatever needs our customers may have and work with our many established contacts to fulfill them."Along with Corporate Relocation Coordinator Melanie McGinnis, Shaw oversees a team of specialists who coordinate residential, commercial, relocation and referral services throughout the 22 branches of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the division will be working closely with Tropical Realty Referrals, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group service for agents who have the ability to make referrals and expand the company's reach."Sheri, Melanie and their team have a tremendous amount of experience in fostering key relationships and an extensive knowledge of our region, which is an asset for all the services that are handled by our Corporate Business Development department,"said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "We are looking forward to seeing this area of our company grow and thrive under their leadership."For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com