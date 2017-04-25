News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers
Skidaway Island Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers for the Second Quarter
Guests are encouraged to attend the weekly program, and the organization is always accepting new members. To make a reservation for a particular program, please call Chris Butler at 912-443-1492. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island, visit https://kiwanisofskidaway.com
SPRING 2017 PROGRAMS
Thursday, April 27
Bill Hubbard, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce
Thursday, May 4
Herb Windom, Anecdotes of Early Skidaway Island
Thursday, May 11
Jennifer Mykins, Army Combat Aviation Battalion
Thursday, May 18
Dr. Johnston, Medical Program
Thursday, May 25
Jerry Davis, Revenue Logistics, Supply Chain Expert
Thursday, June 1
Dan Pavlin, Buy Local & Landings Race
Thursday, June 8
Andrew Wilford, Patent Attorney
Thursday, June 15
Chris Roberts, Local Artist
Thursday, June 22
Allison Newberry, Mars Theatre
Thursday, June 29
Gary Sanchez, AT&T Regional Director
Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is a service organization comprised of 133 men and women in the Savannah area. Since 1988, the club has raised and distributed more than $1.4 million and invested more than 300,000 service hours toward their mission of supporting at-risk children in our region. https://kiwanisofskidaway.com
Media Contact:
Cecilia Russo
912.665.0005
info@crussomarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse