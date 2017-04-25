 
News By Tag
* Service Organization Savannah
* Kiwanis Club
* Speaker Series
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Society
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Local Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers

Skidaway Island Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers for the Second Quarter
 
 
Kiwanis Club of Skidaway
Kiwanis Club of Skidaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island is pleased to announce their spring 2017 line-up for guest speakers. The club meets every Thursday morning at 7:25 a.m. in the Plantation Ballroom, The Landings, 1 Cottonwood Lane, Savannah, Ga 31411.

Guests are encouraged to attend the weekly program, and the organization is always accepting new members. To make a reservation for a particular program, please call Chris Butler at 912-443-1492. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island, visit https://kiwanisofskidaway.com

SPRING 2017 PROGRAMS

Thursday, April 27
Bill Hubbard, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, May 4
Herb Windom, Anecdotes of Early Skidaway Island

Thursday, May 11
Jennifer Mykins, Army Combat Aviation Battalion

Thursday, May 18
Dr. Johnston, Medical Program

Thursday, May 25
Jerry Davis, Revenue Logistics, Supply Chain Expert

Thursday, June 1
Dan Pavlin, Buy Local & Landings Race

Thursday, June 8
Andrew Wilford, Patent Attorney

Thursday, June 15
Chris Roberts, Local Artist

Thursday, June 22
Allison Newberry, Mars Theatre

Thursday, June 29
Gary Sanchez, AT&T Regional Director

Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is a service organization comprised of 133 men and women in the Savannah area. Since 1988, the club has raised and distributed more than $1.4 million and invested more than 300,000 service hours toward their mission of supporting at-risk children in our region. https://kiwanisofskidaway.com

Media Contact:
Cecilia Russo
912.665.0005
info@crussomarketing.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Service Organization Savannah, Kiwanis Club, Speaker Series
Industry:Society
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share