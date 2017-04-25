Local Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers

Skidaway Island Kiwanis Club Announces Upcoming Guest Speakers for the Second Quarter

-- The Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island is pleased to announce their spring 2017 line-up for guest speakers. The club meets every Thursday morning at 7:25 a.m. in the Plantation Ballroom, The Landings, 1 Cottonwood Lane, Savannah, Ga 31411.Guests are encouraged to attend the weekly program, and the organization is always accepting new members. To make a reservation for a particular program, please call Chris Butler at 912-443-1492. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island, visit https://kiwanisofskidaway.comSPRING 2017 PROGRAMSThursday, April 27Bill Hubbard, Savannah Area Chamber of CommerceThursday, May 4Herb Windom, Anecdotes of Early Skidaway IslandThursday, May 11Jennifer Mykins, Army Combat Aviation BattalionThursday, May 18Dr. Johnston, Medical ProgramThursday, May 25Jerry Davis, Revenue Logistics, Supply Chain ExpertThursday, June 1Dan Pavlin, Buy Local & Landings RaceThursday, June 8Andrew Wilford, Patent AttorneyThursday, June 15Chris Roberts, Local ArtistThursday, June 22Allison Newberry, Mars TheatreThursday, June 29Gary Sanchez, AT&T Regional Director