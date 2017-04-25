News By Tag
Sunflower Systems Presents at California Association of Property and Evidence Conference
Sunflower Systems® was pleased to present at the California Association of Property and Evidence (CAPE) conference in Garden Grove, CA on April 5, 2017
Presenters, including Sunflower Systems' Martin Schwartz, Jessica Dzara and Jeffrey Polyak, covered hot topics such as: best practices for ensuring asset integrity through the chain of custody; existing technology to increase visibility and reduce loss; and expanding asset management practices into non-traditional capacities such as K-9s, credentials, badges, keys and training qualifications.
About Sunflower Systems
Sunflower Systems is an enterprise asset management solutions company specializing in the deployment of software tools and business processes to simplify lifecycle asset management tasks. Sunflower's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and regulatory compliance for all types of assets including personal property, real property, IT assets, materials, vehicles and more. Sunflower Systems offers a wide range of services including software implementation, training, consulting and operational support. Sunflower Systems has been serving the property management needs of federal government agencies, universities, government contractors and national laboratories since 1997. The company has offices in San Ramon, California and Arlington, Virginia. For more information, please call 866-209-3516 or visit our website at www.sunflowersystems.com.
