Malloy Auto Group is Celebrating 25 Years

-- From May 1st to November 31st, the Malloy Auto Group will be celebrating their 25th anniversary.May 2017 marks the 25th anniversary for the Malloy Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealership groups in the Virginia. Malloy has grown from a small single dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia to a nationally recognized dealer group.Company President & CEO, Geoff Malloy remarked: "For 25 years, the Malloy Auto Group has been a constant in the Virginia automotive market. Our professionalism and positive attitude have set us in an elite category of dealerships. It has been a quarter-century of always putting the customer first, and we expect more of the same in the years to come."The Malloy Auto Group began with Malloy Lincoln Mercury back on May 18th of 1992. This was the beginning of the powerhouse that would turn into the Malloy Auto Group. Since then, this dealership has turned into the largest growing dealer in Virginia. We have the largest variety of new, used, and commercial vehicles, topping over 1,500 in stock. Our 'Make It Malloy' pricing is always transparent, as we have a DealerRater award for customer satisfaction. These are just some of the factors that have led Malloy to be such a constant in the Virginia automotive industry for 25 years.To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Malloy Auto Group will be holding the 1st annual MAG 2500. The goal of the MAG 2500 is to sell 2,500 vehicles during the anniversary month. The last three days of each month will consist of a special flash sale the goal to sell 25 cars in 25 hours. These are just a couple of the celebrations that will take place to honor the 25 amazing years of Malloy. For a quarter-century, the Malloy Auto Group have been there for the customers and plan on continuing the same in the future. The group invites you to join them in this celebration and become a part of the Malloy family."It honors me to congratulate our entire group on a Happy 25th Anniversary!We have learned through all our growth and development exactly how vital the consumer is to the lifeblood of our dealership. That is why we do everything we can to make sure the customer feels right at home when shopping at Malloy," Geoff Malloy.