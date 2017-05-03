 

WeightNot Introduces Thinspire Program

New Subscription Weight Loss Program Offers Budget-Friendly Option
BETHESDA, Md. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- WeightNot, a company providing all-natural, holistic weight loss plans that deliver rapid and sustainable results has launched a simple, economical, self-directed program called Thinspire.

Thinspire is based on the same principles that underlie all WeightNot programs and helps members build healthy habits while losing weight. With Thinspire, members receive detailed dietary guidelines, recipes, nutrition education, NutriScriptions supplementation to support health and weight loss, email support, online tracking tools, fitness guides and more, all for one affordable monthly subscription.

"A longstanding goal for WeightNot has been to create a program that would be financially accessible to most any consumer – and to do so without compromising our values and beliefs around what really works in both the short and long term for weight loss and weight maintenance," stated Paul Amoruso, WeightNot CEO. "So we're delighted to be introducing a plan that enables virtually anyone to gain the benefits of the WeightNot approach, and to immediately take control of their health and adopt a healthier lifestyle."

Thinspire complements the Thintensity and Thintervention programs already offered by WeightNot, adding another option for reliable and consistent weight loss.

To learn more about Thinspire, please visit www.WeightNot.com.

About WeightNot: WeightNot is a holistic weight loss company based in Bethesda, MD, and was founded in 2010. Since its commencement, WeightNot has served tens of thousands of members with a satisfaction rate of over 90%. WeightNot helps members make healthy lifestyle changes that lead to rapid and sustainable weight loss.

Lauren Jansen
WeightNot
press@weightnot.com
