Courtyard Hotel To Open In Yonkers, New York

-- Courtyard by Marriott Yonkers Westchester County is scheduled to open its doors in Yonkers, New York this Thursday, May 4, 2017. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.Located at 5 Executive Boulevard, the 154-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Norwich Partners and managed by Pyramid Hotel Group of Boston, Massachusetts. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard Yonkers Westchester County is located just north of downtown Yonkers and minutes from the Hudson River. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Ridge Hill Shopping Center, the Hudson River Museum, the House of Sports and the Empire City Casino. Rates begin at $149 per night.Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment."From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround"sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower.The Courtyard Yonkers Westchester County also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.The five-story hotel features an outdoor patio with fire pit and seating overlooking the banks of the Hudson River, as well as an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, and guest laundry, and offers 2,883 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 200 people.About Courtyard by MarriottCourtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in nearly 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Pyramid Hotel GroupPyramid Hotel Group is a privately held, Boston-based hotel company with over 100 hotels and resorts under hotel management and asset management. Pyramid Hotel Group, ranked among the largest U.S. hotel management company by independent sources, provides hotel management, asset management and project management services. Pyramid Hotel Group is a franchisee of all major hotel brand companies and an operator of independent four and five-star hotels and resorts. Additional information is available at www.pyramidhotelgroup.com.