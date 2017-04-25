News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wizard World Supports Comic Shops, Creators, Fans On Free Comic Book Day May 6
Wizard World Partnering With Local Comic Shops In Eight Markets With Upcoming Shows
Store customers seeking the highly collectible comics, which were previously only available at Wizard World conventions, can also register to win a pair of passes that day to an upcoming Wizard World Comic Con in their market. The first 500 attendees at Wizard World Comic Con in Minneapolis on May 6 will also receive an exclusive variant comic.
Says Wizard World CEO John Maatta, "Local shops are the cornerstone of the entire comics entertainment industry. Everything that has sprung from the industry in the past 50 years–the books, the characters, the fandom, the culture–all started at the comic shops. What was originally fringe is now mainstream; and yet even so, there are tons of niche groups devoted to their favorite characters, genres, and media. The stores provide a home-away-from-
Continues Maatta, "The comics community is very important to us, and we at Wizard World strive to promote the efforts of many sides of the entertainment industry."
To that end, inserted flyers will also promote noted comics industry nonprofits Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (http://cbldf.org/
Walking Dead Wizard World Variants are available on May 6 at the following locations (upcoming Wizard World Comic Con dates in parentheses):
Des Moines (May 19-21) http://wizardworld.com/
Capes Kafe, Mayhem Collectibles, Pop Culture Utopia, Rodman
Philadelphia (June 1-4) http://wizardworld.com/
Amalgam, Brave New Worlds, Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Johnny Destructo's, South Philly
Sacramento (June 16-18) http://wizardworld.com/
A-1, Big Brother, Comic Command Center, Comics & Collectibles, Empire's Comics Vault, Metropolis
Albuquerque (July 14-16) http://wizardworld.com/
Age of Comics, Lobo
Columbus (August 4-6) http://wizardworld.com/
Capital City, Comic Town, Heroes & Games, Laughing Ogre, Moore Comics, Packrat
Orlando (August 11-13) http://wizardworld.com/
A Comic Shop, Coliseum, Gods & Monsters, Mike's, Sci Fi City
Chicago (August 24-27) http://wizardworld.com/
Challengers, Chicago Comics, Dark Tower, First Aid, Graham Crackers, Maximum Distraction, Third Coast
Nashville (September 8-10) http://wizardworld.com/
Comix City Too, Outer Limits, Rick's Comic City, Starbase 1552
As an added bonus, fans using the code FCBD can enjoy 20% off their general admission ticket price to Wizard World in any of the above listed markets.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse