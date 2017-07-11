News By Tag
All the finishes of Seed Beads explained
Seed Beads are beautiful round beads which come in various sizes, countless colours and alluring finishes.
Yesterday I went for shopping and what I found most common in embroidery and jewellery was the work of seed beads. Seed Beads are beautiful round beads which come in various sizes, countless colours and alluring finishes. These lovely beads are always in trend and they give unique look to any design.
In this article, I will explain all the finishes available in seed beads in detail & Gold Seed beads wholesale prices.
Beautiful Finishes in Seed Beads
AB Finish: AB finish is rainbow finish which is you can mainly find on light colour seed beads. These finish beads show all the colours of the rainbow.
Iris Finish: Iris Finish is done on beads that are dark in colour. It gives the shade of colours near the main colour. It has some colours of the rainbow.
Transparent Finish: Transparent Finish beads are see-through beads.
Silver Lined Finish: In this finish, beads have silver colour on the walls of the hole of beads. This gives amazing shine to the bead.
Opaque Finish: Opaque Finish beads are beads that have solid colour and have no lustre.
Lustre Finish: Lustre Finish beads have a beautiful pearly sheen to it. They reflect light the most that's why they are really shiny.
Opaque Lustre Finish: These finish beads have opaque finish and they also have a bit of shine in them.
Transparent lustre Finish: These finish beads are transparent beads and they have a beautiful lustre to them.
Inside Colour Finish: These finish beads are transparent beads that have colour on the wall of the hole of the bead.
Glazed Lustre: These finish beads have a metallic shiny coating on them and the silver glazed lustre finish beads look like tiny dew drops.
Where can you buy all the above finishes in Seed Beads?
One place to buy Miyuki Seed Beads and Preciosa Seed Beads in all the above finishes is embroiderymaterial.com. They offer seed beads in an infinite number of colours like green, blue, white, yellow, peach, brown, sea green, sea blue, orange, black, gold, silver, cream, purple, peach, and much more. You can also find other beautiful beads like Delica Beads which are also known as Cutdana. Shop now to buy beads at wholesale prices.
