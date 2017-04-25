News By Tag
Dining offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai May & June 2017
A unique dining experience awaits you at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai during May and June. Discover the hotel's distinctive restaurants featuring an array of tempting promotions and embark on a journey of sensory delights.
DXB Grill 2nd Monthsary Offer
DXB Grill is celebrating their 2nd month anniversary.
Exclusive offer is giving away just for one day. High quality steak, grilled meat, seafood and tandoori selections to choose from. Come and join us and discover the new level of taste.
Offer: Buy 1 Main Course & Get 1 Main Course plus a cocktail for free
Venue: DXB Grill, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Date & Time: 7th May 2017 from 7pm till Midnight
Terms & Conditions:
Purchase One Main Course to avail the second main course plus a cocktail for free
Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts
Prior reservation required
For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
Mango Mania
In the sunny summer heat, these mango-based cocktails and mocktails, prices starting from AED 50 are turning out to be one of the most refreshing ways to stay cool.
Venue: Oasis Pool Bar
Date: Valid daily till end of May 2017
Time: 9am - 1am
T & C apply
Industry Night
Calling all the Hoteliers, Airline Staff & Travel Trade! Unwind after work at D70 Bar & get 50% discount on selected house beverages.
Venue: D70 Bar
Date: Valid every Sunday till 28th May 2017
Time: 6pm - 2am
T & C apply
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Hina Bakht
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
