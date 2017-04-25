 
News By Tag
* Dining
* Millennium
* Airport
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Dining offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai May & June 2017

A unique dining experience awaits you at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai during May and June. Discover the hotel's distinctive restaurants featuring an array of tempting promotions and embark on a journey of sensory delights.
 
 
DXB Grill Private Dining Area
DXB Grill Private Dining Area
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dining
Millennium
Airport

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A unique dining experience awaits you at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai during May and June. Discover the hotel's distinctive restaurants featuring an array of tempting promotions and embark on a journey of sensory delights. Make every moment special with your family and friends during the Holy Month of Ramadan and enjoy fantastic offers in the hotel's outlets. From exquisite Thai delicacies specially prepared on the occasion of Thai Food Festival, to a delightful selection of regional and international cuisines at our all-day-dining restaurant, we have got something to suit every taste.

DXB Grill 2nd Monthsary Offer
DXB Grill is celebrating their 2nd month anniversary.
Exclusive offer is giving away just for one day. High quality steak, grilled meat, seafood and tandoori selections to choose from. Come and join us and discover the new level of taste.

Offer:          Buy 1 Main Course & Get 1 Main Course plus a cocktail for free

Venue:          DXB Grill, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Date & Time:          7th May 2017 from 7pm till Midnight

Terms & Conditions:

   Purchase One Main Course to avail the second main course plus a cocktail for free
    Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts
    Prior reservation required
    For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.com

Mango Mania

In the sunny summer heat, these mango-based cocktails and mocktails, prices starting from AED 50 are turning out to be one of the most refreshing ways to stay cool.

Venue:          Oasis Pool Bar

Date:          Valid daily till end of May 2017

Time:          9am - 1am

T & C apply

Industry Night

Calling all the Hoteliers, Airline Staff & Travel Trade! Unwind after work at D70 Bar & get 50% discount on selected house beverages.

Venue:          D70 Bar

Date:          Valid every Sunday till 28th May 2017

Time:          6pm - 2am

T & C apply

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Hina Bakht
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Dining, Millennium, Airport
Industry:Travel
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share