Dining offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai May & June 2017

-- A unique dining experience awaits you at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai during May and June. Discover the hotel's distinctive restaurants featuring an array of tempting promotions and embark on a journey of sensory delights. Make every moment special with your family and friends during the Holy Month of Ramadan and enjoy fantastic offers in the hotel's outlets. From exquisite Thai delicacies specially prepared on the occasion of Thai Food Festival, to a delightful selection of regional and international cuisines at our all-day-dining restaurant, we have got something to suit every taste.DXB Grill is celebrating their 2nd month anniversary.Exclusive offer is giving away just for one day. High quality steak, grilled meat, seafood and tandoori selections to choose from. Come and join us and discover the new level of taste.Offer: Buy 1 Main Course & Get 1 Main Course plus a cocktail for freeVenue: DXB Grill, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiDate & Time: 7th May 2017 from 7pm till MidnightTerms & Conditions:Purchase One Main Course to avail the second main course plus a cocktail for freeOffer cannot be combined with any other offer or discountsPrior reservation requiredFor bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comIn the sunny summer heat, these mango-based cocktails and mocktails, prices starting from AED 50 are turning out to be one of the most refreshing ways to stay cool.Venue: Oasis Pool BarDate: Valid daily till end of May 2017Time: 9am - 1amT & C applyCalling all the Hoteliers, Airline Staff & Travel Trade! Unwind after work at D70 Bar & get 50% discount on selected house beverages.Venue: D70 BarDate: Valid every Sunday till 28th May 2017Time: 6pm - 2amT & C applyHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com