May 2017
Fortis La Femme advocates thought leadership by holding clinical sessions on Women's Health

 
 
BENGALURU, India - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Fortis La Femme organized a Continued Medical Education (CME)programto discuss various health challenges faced by women. The event took place on 28th April, 2017 in Bengaluru. A team of world renowned doctors including Dr Prathima Reddy MBBS, MRCOG (London), FRCOG (London), FACOG (USA) and Dr. ArunaMuralidhar, MD MRCOG, were present there to share insights on topics such as reducing caesarean rates and risk assessment in routine antenatal care.

The main objective of this CMEis to edifythe industry experts, includingeminent gynecologists and general physicians,  of many health related challenges faced by women today. The program offered a platform of knowledge and sharing to bring together the brightest minds in the profession. Experts discussed their findings and shared observations to help enhance understandings of key relevant health issues like 'Overview of Breast Diseases', Urinal Incontinence' and 'The NICU Journey' among others.

Fortis La Femme, Richmond Road, which opened October 2016 in Bengaluru, was the second hospital under the La Femme brand of hospitals, which currently has presence in 3 cities and has plans to expand across India, this year. The hospital provides holistic clinical care designed just for women which covers every stage of a woman's life from birth, adolescence, motherhood, to menopause and beyond. Medical care at the hospital includes Obstetrics (Painless Labor), Gynaecology, Neonatology (Level III NICU), Anaesthesia, Pediatrics, Pediatric ICU, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Bariatric, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dentistry and Genetic & Fetal Medicine

Ms. Anika Parashar, COO, Fortis La Femme, on the occasion said, "Women's well-being and health are the most important topics for education today in healthcare industry. From issues such as rising C-section rates to the alarming increase in women ailments like breast cancer; keeping the discourse going and enabling knowledge exchange is of utmost importance. This is our motivation behind CME sessions, and we intend to bring forth our world-class Clinicians to spread awareness across the country going forward."

Notes to the Editors:

About Fortis La Femme

La Femme takes an integrated approach to women's health and covers every medical aspect in Obstetrics, Gynecology, Neonatology, Anesthesia, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Genetic and Fetal Medicine. LF currently operates through Delhi and Bengaluru.

La Femme also has a unique department catering to the holistic birthing care needs of a woman called Mamma Mia, which complements the Fortis La Femme brand, offering a range of complementary services like Lamaze classes, pre and postnatal fitness and yoga, massage therapy and fertility counselling.14,000 Deliveries, 8500 Gynecological and 1250 IVF Cycles were completed on March 2016 in existing Delhi and Bangalore units. La Femme is also the winner of Most Popular Maternity Hospital by Child Magazine in 2013 & 2014. LF is also ranked No. 5 in Top Gynecological Hospitals in India (No. 1 Private Gynecological Hospital in North India) in Nielsen Survey 2015 conducted by THE WEEK magazine.


http://www.fortislafemme.in/bengaluru/

