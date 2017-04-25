News By Tag
Sri Lanka Tea Board Scores A Hat Trick Of Pavilions At The Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo
SL Tea Board books a large pavilion for the 3rd consecutive year at Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo, India's only globally recognized trade fair for Tea, Coffee & Allied sectors being held from 16th – 18th Nov 2017
The SL Pavilion at WTCE has been getting bigger each year and displays an array of teas, brands and flavours from some of the leading member companies. A number of Sri Lankan brands have already established presence in India through joint ventures and/or distribution agreements. At WTCE, companies not only get buyers but also potential partners and distributors across India.
"A professionally executed, dedicated platform like WTCE goes a long way in smoothening the trade process and also enables cost cutting for participants by minimizing high marketing or market penetration costs" states Mr Rohan Pethiyagoda, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tea Board. Latest technological innovations in the Tea, Coffee and allied sectors are accessible under a single roof making it much easier for players to embark upon Greenfield ventures, modernization, expansion or diversification.
The expo also has significant participation from allied industries such as Packaging, Vending Solutions, equipment, machineries, flavours, Retail chains, Premixes, Government boards, consultants/
The 2016 edition hosted 67 companies - including Pavilions from Tea Board of India and Sri Lanka Tea Board – which showcased their best to a business visitor base of 3400+ which included senior level decision makers comprising of Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors, hypermarkets/
Says Ms. Priti M Kapadia, Director, Sentinel Exhibitions Asia P Ltd, "WTCE is the catalyst for companies to expand presence & get branded visibility in India as well as abroad. The show offers the only annual opportunity in India to have one-on-one interaction with serious market players & understand changing consumer patterns." For further information please log onto www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com
