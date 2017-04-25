News By Tag
Cell Line Engineering Driving the Growth of CRISPR/Cas9 Market
"The cell line engineering segment accounts for the largest share of the Global CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing market", says RNCOS
The cell engineering application has generated the highest revenue for CRISPR market. One of the major factors attributing the growth are scalability of CRISPR/Cas9 in modifying the multiple sites within the mammalian genome providing a robust, high-throughput approach for gene editing in mammalian cells.
Some of the key players offering CRISPR based cell lines are GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group, CRISPR therapeutics, etc. to name some. Other players include Cellecta, Applied Stem Cell, etc.
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market Outlook 2022", since the outbreak of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology, the field of genome editing has grown swiftly, impacting many aspects such as research, drug discovery and development, clinical applications, and breeding technologies. The exponential growth of the market also arises from its rapid extension into many other application areas, such as non-transgenic breeding, the food industry, the renewable energy industry, drug discovery and development, and clinical therapies for a variety of genetic diseases. These factors have a major contribution in the growth of CRISPR/Cas9 market subjected to its application in genetic engineering, cell line engineering, and human stem cells.
