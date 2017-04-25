 
News By Tag
* Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Cell Line Engineering Driving the Growth of CRISPR/Cas9 Market

"The cell line engineering segment accounts for the largest share of the Global CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing market", says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Genomic engineering in cell lines is a diversified tool for studying gene function, designing diseases models, biopharmaceutical research, drug discovery, and many other applications. For these, the Nuclease-based methods, particularly the CRISPR/Cas9 method, offer an efficient way of controlled gene insertion.  A pseudoviral-packaged lentiviral sgRNA and Cas9 construct can be highly efficiently transduced and integrated into virtually any mammalian cells. For instance, CRISPR knockout cells generated using lentiviral CRISPR sgRNA expression vectors are being used to stably introduce and integrate an appropriate sgRNA and Cas9 nuclease.

The cell engineering application has generated the highest revenue for CRISPR market. One of the major factors attributing the growth are scalability of CRISPR/Cas9 in modifying the multiple sites within the mammalian genome providing a robust, high-throughput approach for gene editing in mammalian cells.

Some of the key players offering CRISPR based cell lines are GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group, CRISPR therapeutics, etc. to name some. Other players include Cellecta, Applied Stem Cell, etc.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market Outlook 2022", since the outbreak of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology, the field of genome editing has grown swiftly, impacting many aspects such as research, drug discovery and development, clinical applications, and breeding technologies. The exponential growth of the market also arises from its rapid extension into many other application areas, such as non-transgenic breeding, the food industry, the renewable energy industry, drug discovery and development, and clinical therapies for a variety of genetic diseases. These factors have a major contribution in the growth of CRISPR/Cas9 market subjected to its application in genetic engineering, cell line engineering, and human stem cells.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM864.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share