Nikkei Edges up as high-tech shares jump on earnings

-- The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 19,273.87 points, supported for now at its 100-day moving average of 19,131, though lacking momentum to re-test its one-month high of 19,289 touched on Wednesday.The Nikkei rose more than the broader Topix, which gained 0.2 percent to 1,535.00, because of a 13 percent gain in Tokyo Electron, which has a big weighting in the Nikkei."The pessimism we saw last month is ebbing. Investors are picking up companies that have improving earnings outlook," said Ika Mendes, chief quantitative analyst at Michael Ulrich Hartmann.Tokyo Electron, the second most traded shares by turnover by mid-morning, surged after the manufacturer of chip-making machines said it sees 38.7 percent increase in operating profits in the year to March 2018.Fujitsu gained 8.0 percent as the information technology equipment and service company posted upbeat earnings.Murata Manufacturing, an electronics parts maker and a major Apple supplier, gained 5.2 percent.While these results have underscored the strength of the semi-conductor sector globally, the overall earnings season has so far provided limited catalyst for a further rally, market players said."Japanese companies' earnings seem to be bottoming out. But the improvement seems to be limited. The return-on-equity will be still little over eight percentTrading is expected to be slow this week due to holidays in many countries.