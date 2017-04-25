News By Tag
Perth Custom Software Company Reveals Why Managed IT Services are so Valuable
When many software development companies talk about managed services, they mention cost-cutting, and removing a mess from their customer's hands. But according to a spokesperson from DBS IT Australia, the real value lies elsewhere.
"The real value of managed services is found in the way it helps businesses innovate with new technology, streamline operations, drive more IT value, and fix IT messes."
According to DBS IT, the value of the managed services that the client will receive depends largely on whether the managed services provider and client are asking each other the right questions.
The mistake, the spokesperson says, is that many managed services providers focus on the short-term benefits which are cost savings from cheaper IT services. This means that customers are aiming to find the cheapest deal they can get, which is typically more services for less cost. This means they're missing out on opportunities for growth.
"Managed services providers need to step into their customers' shoes and come to all discussions with the intention of educating them about how they can receive the most value from the service. Most managed services providers will give the customer comparative analyses, showing the deliverable by deliverable breakdown of their services compared to the competition. But managed services shouldn't be considered to be a commodity."
It's important to keep in mind that IT services underpin almost everything that a business does. IT bolsters all of a businesses transactional activities, sales, marketing, innovation, and communications, allowing it to compete and thrive. The success of most businesses depends entirely on how healthy its IT infrastructure is.
The idea that managed services are about hiding the mess from the customer while maintaining the status quo prevents clients from getting the full value of the service. In order to get this value, businesses need to ask managed services provider the right questions by emphasising business outcomes and expected ROI.
The resulting conversation should be focusing on the areas of the business that are completely dependent on that IT infrastructure, before mapping how the proposed services would work with each functional area. An example is identifying the organisations and groups within the company where rapid technology adoption would be significantly improving the bottom line.
In order for a managed services company to be competitive, it must encourage these types of conversations, and be able to clearly demonstrate how its deliveries are providing better business outcomes.
Rather than being a chance to remove IT responsibilities from the customer's hands, managed services should instead be about the journey, where the services are constantly evolving depending on their changing needs.
"Managed IT services can help businesses grow in a number of ways, including better internal communications, increased efficiencies, and faster technology adoption", the spokesperson said. "But this value needs to be clearly understood by both the provider and the client." Visit us at : https://www.dbsit.com.au/
