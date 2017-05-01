News By Tag
Fashion Umbrella Foundation announces location for 10th anniversary of Baltimore Fashion Week
The move to the Columbus Center was a heartbreaking and emotional decision, but the organization needed to move in a direction to offer sponsors ample space for brand marketing, larger creative space for participants, and a true fashion week experience for its guests. The Columbus Center has been a vision for over 15 years. The Columbus Center also offers a private space for invited and front row guests in its "premier lounge" area located on the third floor of the Columbus Center.
The Columbus Center offers the production team the space of over 22,000-square feet of visionary transformation. With this space the inclusion of a sneakerhead component has been added. The sneakerhead component has been gracefully named as the "Sneakerhead Elevation." Baltimore is recognized as the 3rd largest city in the county for its sneakerhead community. What better time to celebrate such a style trend than with the 10th anniversary of Baltimore Fashion Week.
"The search has been on for a "fashion week type venue" since what feels like forever. To finally find a venue that is right here in Baltimore, and within walking distance of the inner harbor was a gem. We are glad that we were approved to produce Baltimore Fashion Week at the Columbus Center. 22,000-
2017 also opened the doors for sponsors to have the full brand marketing experience with huge marketing and brand awareness for attendees of Baltimore Fashion Week. Marketing proposals are available upon request.
For more information on this event, other programs and FUNDraisers organized by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation visit http://www.fashionumbrella.org. Tickets are available online now for events associated with Baltimore Fashion Week http://www.baltimore-
