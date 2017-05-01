 
News By Tag
* Baltimore Fashion Week
* Fashion Umbrella Foundation
* Columbus Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Fashion Umbrella Foundation announces location for 10th anniversary of Baltimore Fashion Week

 
 
Fashion Umbrella Foundation
Fashion Umbrella Foundation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baltimore Fashion Week
* Fashion Umbrella Foundation
* Columbus Center

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Events

BALTIMORE - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fashion Umbrella Foundation largest FUNDraiser Baltimore Fashion Week is August 6 - 13, 2017.  Baltimore Fashion Week will be celebrating 10 years during that time and in a larger venue, the Columbus Center.  The 2017 production season of Baltimore Fashion Week will be held in the tent inspired waterfront venue Columbus Center, 701 E Pratt Street across from Miss Shirley's and in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

The move to the Columbus Center was a heartbreaking and emotional decision, but the organization needed to move in a direction to offer sponsors ample space for brand marketing, larger creative space for participants, and a true fashion week experience for its guests.  The Columbus Center has been a vision for over 15 years.  The Columbus Center also offers a private space for invited and front row guests in its "premier lounge" area located on the third floor of the Columbus Center.

The Columbus Center offers the production team the space of over 22,000-square feet of visionary transformation.  With this space the inclusion of a sneakerhead component has been added.  The sneakerhead component has been gracefully named as the "Sneakerhead Elevation."  Baltimore is recognized as the 3rd largest city in the county for its sneakerhead community.  What better time to celebrate such a style trend than with the 10th anniversary of Baltimore Fashion Week.

"The search has been on for a "fashion week type venue" since what feels like forever.  To finally find a venue that is right here in Baltimore, and within walking distance of the inner harbor was a gem.  We are glad that we were approved to produce Baltimore Fashion Week at the Columbus Center.  22,000-square feet is a producer's dream, and we are blessed to have this opportunity for members of the fashion and sneakerhead community.  Wait until you see it!!!" Stated Sharan Nixon, Fashion Umbrella Foundation.

2017 also opened the doors for sponsors to have the full brand marketing experience with huge marketing and brand awareness for attendees of Baltimore Fashion Week.  Marketing proposals are available upon request.

For more information on this event, other programs and FUNDraisers organized by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation visit http://www.fashionumbrella.org.  Tickets are available online now for events associated with Baltimore Fashion Week http://www.baltimore-fashionweek.com.

Contact
Fashion Umbrella Foundation
***@thefashionumbrella.org
End
Source:Fashion Umbrella Foundation
Email:***@thefashionumbrella.org Email Verified
Tags:Baltimore Fashion Week, Fashion Umbrella Foundation, Columbus Center
Industry:Fashion
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 01, 2017
Fashion Umbrella News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share