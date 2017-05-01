MyMoney® launches new framework platform for simpler enterprise software development

Contact

End

-- MyMoney Australia an innovative business solutions provider and financial service marketplace launches Monevation and introduces a new generation framework aimed to help businesses to design, build and deploy high performance enterprise-grade solutions reducing coding, time and cost.Utilising a low code rapid development platform our approach went beyond filling gaps in the market; the enhanced visualisation relational development framework and a new development standard based on high speed, openness, security, scalability, and easy deployment and administration.A recent development application undertaken for a new financial services platform core enabled the client to use the framework that enabled greater visualisation of business process activities to identify key areas of flows within the business. With integration to Docusign the client was able to reduce signature and documentation return from clients by days and provided greater efficiency in storage and management. With integrated CMS, our client reduced time in updating of the web front end but also enabled simpler modification of back end fields and data application and integration.The application framework are visually configured, so less hand-coding is required. Thus, it can be used by anyone: Business Users, Pro Developers, and New Developers."With the competitive landscape changing, the pressure on business to provide cost effective and value added services to clients is increasing dramatically. Added to this, are demands for greater transparency, more timely delivery of information, service and communication,"said Graham Chee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.This low-code development platform offers all possible features and functionality necessary to quickly configure complex web and mobile enterprise applications:Integrated security functionality customised for client depending on customer and solution security levelsBusiness Process Modelling (BPM) environment with sets of standard workflows and processes that can be configured to meet any business requirements. Current workflows and processes can be mapped and illustrated as flowchart-like diagrams that can be easily understood by both IT and business managers. This enables the latter to understand, analyse, and improve current processes, coordinate concurrent workflows and user interactions, and adjust priorities. BPM is vital for understanding and restructuring the enterprise activities, improving its business performance, organisational efficiency and quality, and achieving its business goals.Model-driven application design and development, so users can use a wide range of its highly customizable inbuilt models and components to easily configure complex dynamic business processes automation, create specific logics and custom algorithms, and construct plugins for extensions, user interfaces, reports, and documents.Code reuse featured to save the developers' time and resources related to software development process.Direct access to the majority of popular databases and DBMS.In-house and external powerful APIs leveraged to create highly customizable applications and ensure communication between devices, applications and the database.Integration blocks to ensure the organic integration of developed applications with other systems, such as Salesforce, MS SharePoint, Google Maps and DocuSign.Automatically generated or uniquely created types of user interface (UI) that allow users to test an application before it is fully configured.Inbuilt auto-recording and version control systems that help users keep track of any changes of data and processes.A variety of ready-made analytics capabilities, such as reports generation, dashboard, charts, KPI measuring and heat maps.Hosting simplicity tested on wide variety of providers"The dynamic features, allow users to achieve 5-10 times shorter time to market, as well as such benefits as cost-effectiveness, minimized risks, professional support, flexibility, scalability, and much more. They do not have to worry about routine and time-consuming tasks anymore, reducing away the burden in development. All they need is to generate creative business-focused ideas and bring their specific data to furnish the solution with the elements unique to their specific enterprise logic," said Graham Chee.