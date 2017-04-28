News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Four Credit Unions Partner with CU Realty Services to Boost Purchase Mortgage Volume
• Community Credit Union of Florida (Rockledge, Fla.)—118,000 members, $$608 million in assets
• CUSO Mortgage (Anaheim, Calif.)
• ALEC Federal Credit Union (Gurnee, Ill.)—31,000 members, $700 million in assets
• Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union (Springfield, Va.)—Just under 10,000 members, $$99 million in assets
HomeAdvantage provides members with online access to real estate tools and support they need to buy and sell their homes: online property listings, recent sales data, neighborhood demographics, a network of reputable real estate agents and more. By offering these features, credit unions are empowered to reach, identify and engage more home buying members, much earlier in their real estate journey. The results of which have shown a 40 percent lift in mortgage closings!
The program also provides savings to members at closing through HomeAdvantage Cash Rewards. When members use a real estate agent in the HomeAdvantage network, they qualify to earn a cash-back benefit equal to 20 percent of the agent's commission. In 2016, HomeAdvantage gave back almost $5.5 million in Cash Rewards to members, averaging $1,561 in savings per transaction.
"We are pleased to add these four new credit unions to our client roster," said Tina Powers, chief operating officer at CU Realty Services. "Implementing the HomeAdvantage program is always exciting because it marks the beginning of change for both the CU and its members."
About CU Realty Services, LLC
CU Realty Services provides real estate services to credit unions across the nation, helping them increase their purchase mortgage business. Launched in 2001, the CUSO has worked with more than 100 credit unions and mortgage CUSOs nationwide to offer its turnkey real estate program, HomeAdvantage. Through the program, credit union members can search for homes, research neighborhoods, calculate costs of homeownership, connect to experienced real estate agents, and earn HomeAdvantage Cash Rewards. By offering this program to members, credit unions are able to attract, identify and engage more home buyers, and consequently close more loans. To learn more, visit www.curealty.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse