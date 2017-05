Cuban Drummer Francisco Mela Returns To New York's Cornelia Street Café To Lead The Crash Trio+1

new mela small

End

-- Cuban drummer(Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Chucho Valdés) will return to Greenwich Village's Cornelia Street Café to lead his ensemble,, for a one-night performance on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Joining him that evening will be Tony Malaby (tenor sax), Leo Genovese (piano), and Gerald Cannon (bass).2017 has been a busy year for Mela thus far, with a performance with McCoy Tyner at the Cully Jazz Festival in Switzerland, a European tour in late April with his bandmate, Leo Genovese, and numerous performances in and around New York City with Tyner and several others artists.Earlier this year, Mela played to sold out audiences at Smalls and The Cornelia Street Café and is eager to return to the venue with his ensemble. His upcoming performance will showcase new music and selections from his most recent release,that features(Mela, drums; Gerald Cannon, bass; and Leo Genovese, piano; with special guest, guitarist John Scofield). Mela assembled the trio to celebrate the life's work of one of his mentors, legendary pianist, and composer,. The recording marks an important point in Mela's career as it recounts some of his experiences playing with various musicians who have dramatically influenced his musical development. The album is also dedicated to the memory of his late parents.andwill be performing two sets at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village, NY on May 20: 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats visit http://www.corneliastreetcafe.com