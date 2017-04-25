News By Tag
* Drums
* Jazz
* FreeJazz
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cuban Drummer Francisco Mela Returns To New York's Cornelia Street Café To Lead The Crash Trio+1
2017 has been a busy year for Mela thus far, with a performance with McCoy Tyner at the Cully Jazz Festival in Switzerland, a European tour in late April with his bandmate, Leo Genovese, and numerous performances in and around New York City with Tyner and several others artists.
Earlier this year, Mela played to sold out audiences at Smalls and The Cornelia Street Café and is eager to return to the venue with his ensemble. His upcoming performance will showcase new music and selections from his most recent release, FE that features The Crash Trio (Mela, drums; Gerald Cannon, bass; and Leo Genovese, piano; with special guest, guitarist John Scofield). Mela assembled the trio to celebrate the life's work of one of his mentors, legendary pianist, and composer, McCoy Tyner. The recording marks an important point in Mela's career as it recounts some of his experiences playing with various musicians who have dramatically influenced his musical development. The album is also dedicated to the memory of his late parents.
Francisco Mela and The Crash Trio + One will be performing two sets at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village, NY on May 20th: 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats visit http://www.corneliastreetcafe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse