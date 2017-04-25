 
News By Tag
* Drums
* Jazz
* FreeJazz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Cuban Drummer Francisco Mela Returns To New York's Cornelia Street Café To Lead The Crash Trio+1

 
 
new mela small
new mela small
NEW YORK - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Cuban drummer Francisco Mela (Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Chucho Valdés) will return to Greenwich Village's Cornelia Street Café to lead his ensemble, The Crash Trio + One, for a one-night performance on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Joining him that evening will be Tony Malaby (tenor sax), Leo Genovese (piano), and Gerald Cannon (bass).

2017 has been a busy year for Mela thus far, with a performance with McCoy Tyner at the Cully Jazz Festival in Switzerland, a European tour in late April with his bandmate, Leo Genovese, and numerous performances in and around New York City with Tyner and several others artists.

Earlier this year, Mela played to sold out audiences at Smalls and The Cornelia Street Café and is eager to return to the venue with his ensemble. His upcoming performance will showcase new music and selections from his most recent release, FE that features The Crash Trio (Mela, drums; Gerald Cannon, bass; and Leo Genovese, piano; with special guest, guitarist John Scofield). Mela assembled the trio to celebrate the life's work of one of his mentors, legendary pianist, and composer, McCoy Tyner.  The recording marks an important point in Mela's career as it recounts some of his experiences playing with various musicians who have dramatically influenced his musical development. The album is also dedicated to the memory of his late parents.

Francisco Mela and The Crash Trio + One will be performing two sets at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village, NY on May 20th: 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats visit http://www.corneliastreetcafe.com
End
Source:Francisco Mela
Email:***@are-group.net Email Verified
Phone:8776060277
Tags:Drums, Jazz, FreeJazz
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ARE GROUP, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share