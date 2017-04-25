 
Firefighter Coin Racks by Fire and Axes

 
 
MIAMI - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables, firefighter coins and firefighter shirts is pleased to announce their newest Made in American product, Firefighter Coin Display Racks.

Fire and Axes is pleased to announce the release of our newest Made in America product, Firefighter Coin Display Racks. These racks are designed to up to 30 coins, they are available in walnut and cherry. Each rack is 13 ½" wide x 6" deep with a 5" rise. They also include felt "feet" so as not to damage the surface they sit on.

The Firefighter Coin Rack is eloquent and useful. It is as at home in the Chief's office as it is in your living room. You have worked hard to collect the unique coins you have, display them with the pride they deserve. Whether you are a seasoned collector or new to firefighter coin collecting, this rack is the perfect addition. Each rack is 100% Made in America.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.

Check out these unique and beautiful firefighter coin display racks here:

https://fireandaxes.com/product-category/gear/fire-and-ax...
