Local Business Will Offer a Free Class in Celebration of National Pilates Day

Healthy Changes Pilates of Reading will offer a free Pilates mat class in honor of National Pilates Day on Saturday May 6, 2017 in Lynnfield.
 
 
READING, Mass. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Saturday May 6 is National Pilates Day; a day the Pilates community shares its passion and enthusiasm for Pilates through community education and classes. Pilates professionals especially those certified with Pilates Method Alliance or PMA, will promote this event in their own communities all over the country. Healthy Changes Pilates of Reading will participate in National Pilates Day by offering a complimentary Pilates Mat Class on the Green at Market Street in Lynnfield. "Healthy Changes Pilates is hosting this event for our local community in conjunction with the Comprehensive Teacher Training Program we host and represent: BASI Pilates (Body Arts & Science International)" Owner Erika Sargent-Grasso stated. BASI Pilates is based out of California and developed by Pilates icon Rael Isacowitz, and has faculty teachers all over the world who teach at approved host studios.  Sargent-Grasso arranged the event including securing Lululemon, BASI and PMA for the event. "I'm really excited for this opportunity, we will have BASI faculty member Sondra Karman from Chicago teaching the mat class for this event." The free mat class is suitable for all levels and beginners are welcomed and encouraged to participate in this event. Healthy Changes Pilates plans to offer more events in the future.

About the event: The event takes place Saturday May 6, 2017 at 9 am at Market Street in Lynnfield, weather permitting on the Green. In the case of inclement weather the class will be inside at Lululemon. Additional information can be found on PMA http://www.pilatesmethodalliance.org/i4a/calendar/search.cfm

About Healthy Changes Pilates: Erika Sargent-Grasso founded Healthy Changes Pilates in 2008 in Reading and has comprehensive certifications with Balance Body Pilates and BASI Pilates and the PMA.  The studio is approved by the PMA and is only one of three studios in Massachusetts listed under their registry of schools as an accredited Pilates training program. They are also listed under Expertise as the Best Pilates Teachers in Boston. They offer 35+ classes per week and have 7 teachers in addition to Sargent-Grasso at the studio. http://www.healthychangespilates.com

Erika Sargent-Grasso Healthy Changes Pilates
***@healthychangespilates.com
Healthy Changes Pilates
***@healthychangespilates.com
Pma, Pilates Day, Basi
Health
Reading - Massachusetts - United States
Events
