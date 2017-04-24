News By Tag
Local Business Will Offer a Free Class in Celebration of National Pilates Day
Healthy Changes Pilates of Reading will offer a free Pilates mat class in honor of National Pilates Day on Saturday May 6, 2017 in Lynnfield.
About the event: The event takes place Saturday May 6, 2017 at 9 am at Market Street in Lynnfield, weather permitting on the Green. In the case of inclement weather the class will be inside at Lululemon. Additional information can be found on PMA http://www.pilatesmethodalliance.org/
About Healthy Changes Pilates: Erika Sargent-Grasso founded Healthy Changes Pilates in 2008 in Reading and has comprehensive certifications with Balance Body Pilates and BASI Pilates and the PMA. The studio is approved by the PMA and is only one of three studios in Massachusetts listed under their registry of schools as an accredited Pilates training program. They are also listed under Expertise as the Best Pilates Teachers in Boston. They offer 35+ classes per week and have 7 teachers in addition to Sargent-Grasso at the studio. http://www.healthychangespilates.com
Erika Sargent-Grasso Healthy Changes Pilates
***@healthychangespilates.com
