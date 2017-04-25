Country(s)
66 Brilliant Women in Creative Technology
The greatest number of female creative technologists ever to come together in a New York City festival
Creative Tech Week (May 12-21 2017, more at ctw.nyc) is a 9-day festival in New York City that offers access to conferences, performances, parties and art exhibits showcasing some of the best male and female creative technologists in the country. Committed to gender diversity, this year we feature 66 women alongside an approximately equal number of men. Without denying our male and trans/nonbinary experts their due, but to celebrate and draw attention to these women, we announce them here.
Executives
1. Isabel Walcott Draves – Founder of Creative Tech Week, Draves is the premier organizer of gender-balanced creative technology events in the USA.
2. Dawn Barber – CTW co-founder, long-time tech event producer Dawn Barber runs the CUNY Tech Meetup and co-founded the NY Tech Meetup.
3. Randi Brandt – COO of Future Colossal; Program Director for CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
4. L'Rai Arthur-Mensah - Project Manager, Local Projects; Moderator for CTW.
5. Nina Colosi – Founder, Streaming Museum; CTW Satellite Expert
6. Carol Parkinson – Executive Director of Harvestworks Digital Art Center; performance producer CTW.
7. Carla Rapoport – Founder and Executive Director of the Lumen Prize; Lumen Exhibition at the CTW Conference Hub; CTW Speaker
8. Linda Ricci - Founder of Decahedralist Inc.; panelist at CTW.
9. Catinca Tabacaru - Founder of the Catinca Tabacaru Gallery; CTW panelist.
Creative Technologists and Professional Managers
10. Jeanne Angel – Creative Technologist, Projection Mapping Artist and Installation Producer; Project Manager at Local Projects; Production Director at CTW; CTW Satellite Expert
11. Heidi Boisvert - New media artist, creative technologist;
12. Kendra Byrne – Creative Technologist, Roboticist, Product Manager at X (Formerly Google X), Keynote Speaker at CTW
13. Darya Doubouskaya – Creative Technologist;
14. Melissa Felderman – Creative Technologist at SparkFun!; CTW Speaker
15. Lisa Godwin - Creative Technologist at The New York Times; CTW panelist
16. Cortney Harding – Professor at the School of Music at NYU; Consultant (music, virtual reality); Moderator at CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
17. Julie Huynh – Immersive Developer at Isobar (VR/AR); CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
18. Anna Kucheryavaya – Developer at the New York Times; CTW's web developer.
19. Gabriella Levine - Senior engineer on the Rapid Evaluation team at X (Formerly Google X); tech artist; CTW Speaker
20. Dimple Mirpuri – Front end developer, hardware engineer, creative technologist;
21. Maria Mishurenko - Experience Designer; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
22. Cinthya Mohr – UX Manager at Google leading VR for Education and Creativity; Keynote Speaker at CTW
23. Ellen Pearlman - President of Art-A-Hack; Director of the Volumetric Society; creative technologist;
24. Gaia Scagnetti - Information Visualization and Mapping expert; Faculty at the Pratt Institute; CTW panelist
25. Heather Shapiro - Technical Evangelist for Microsoft, data visualization expert, and CTW panelist
26. Lina Srivastava - Creator of the Transmedia Activism framework; Faculty at SVA; CTW panelist
27. Lily Su – Product Designer; 3D Cad Modeler, Alvanon; CTW Arts Hub Workshop
28. Hellyn Teng – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist (computational fashion, sound, physical computing); CTW Exhibiting Artist
29. Rachel White - Creative technologist (hardware, robotics, VR/AR/MR, IoT and bots); Tech Evangelist at Microsoft; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
30. Jingwen Zhu - Co-founder, Wearable Media; fashion tech designer; CTW Speaker and CTW Exhibiting Artist
Tech Artists, Digital Media Artists
31. Miah Artola – New Media Artist (sound-responsive visuals, interactive installations);
32. Katherine Bennett - Media artist (coding, sensors, computer vision); CTW Exhibiting Artist
33. Allison Berkoy - Tech artist (code, physical and electronic media); instructor at Pratt Institute, NYU, and CUNY; CTW Speaker; CTW Exhibiting Artist
34. Annie Berman – Media Artist specializing in cinematography, animation, social media and projection; CTW Exhibiting Artist
35. Melissa F. Clarke - educator, curator, and artist (data, science, participatory installations, generative video, sound sculptures); CTW Exhibiting Artist
36. Ursula Endlicher – Tech and Media Artist, Project Resident at Eyebeam, CTW Exhibiting Artist
37. Ellen Hackl Fagan - Interdisciplinary abstract painter (synaesthesia, digital media, interactive performance);
38. Carla Gannis - Digital artist, Assistant Chair of Digital Arts at Pratt Institute, CTW Exhibiting Artist
39. Claudia Herbst-Tait - Artist and theorist (3D technologies, 3D software, bronze and crystal, 3D printed edibles); faculty, Pratt DDA; CTW Exhibiting Artist
40. Chun-Fang Huang – Tech Artist, CTW Exhibiting Artist
41. Michelle Jaffe - Tech Artist (steel, aluminum, speakers, projectors, recorded voice, video and software); CTW Satellite Expert
42. Sophie Kahn – Tech Artist (software, laser scanning, 3D printing); Founder, ScannerWorksNY;
43. Erin Ko – Artist (VR, AR, and video games); co-founder of Hutong Games; CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor
44. Yuliya Lanina - Multimedia artist (performance, animation, projection); CTW Satellite Expert
45. Linda Lauro-Lazin - Artist; curator, lecturer and educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist
46. Ellen K. Levy – Visual artist (experiential mixed-media installations);
47. Amelia Marzec – Tech Artist; educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist
48. LaJuné
49. Martha Mooke - Composer/electro-
50. Terry Nauheim – Media artist; professor and Chair of the Department of Digital Art and Design at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist
51. Wi-Moto Nyoka - Performer, transmedia artist, CTW Satellite Expert
52. Yuko Oda – Tech Artist (software designed and 3D printed sculpture); Faculty at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist
53. Patricia Olynyk – Artist; Director of the Graduate School of Art and Professor at Washington University in St. Louis; CTW Satellite Expert
54. Sofia Paraskeva - Creative Technologist (performance installations, interactive wireless wearables, motion graphics); CTW Satellite Expert
55. Victoria Pike - Theatrical designer (projection, mixed reality); panelist at CTW.
56. Tatiana Pilon – Creative Technologist;
57. Zhenzhen Qi – Artist (biofeedback virtual reality and 3D printing), Co-founder ZZYW, CTW Exhibiting Artist
58. Margaret Schedel – Composer, cellist, interactive media artist; Associate Professor of Music and Co-Director of Computer Music at Stony Brook; CTW Exhibiting Artist
59. Raphaele Shirley - Light artist; composer; creative technologist;
60. Kate Sicchio - Algorithmic choreographer, media artist and performer, Faculty at NYU IDM, CTW Exhibiting Artist
61. Tamiko Thiel - AR and VR artist and educator; Eyebeam Mentor; GoogleVR Tilt Brush Artist in Residence; CTW Speaker
62. Barbara J Weber - Film composer, sound designer, violinist, CTW Satellite Expert
63. Wendy Wischer – New Media Artist, Faculty at the University of Utah, and CTW Speaker
64. Tamara Yadao - Artist and composer (gaming, virtual instrument design, microsound, glitch); CTW Arts Hub Performer
65. Pamela Z – Artist (live electronics, looping, gesture); CTW Arts Hub Performer
66. Yuchen Zhang – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist;
You can catch these women, and an equal number of men who are speaking, performing and exhibiting alongside them, at the following venues during Creative Tech Week:
· Art Exhibit and performances at the Knockdown Center at 52-19 Flushing Ave in Queens on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 2017 (Free Saturday 12-7pm, Tickets required evenings) - https://knockdown.center/
· Mixed Reality Party at the Microsoft Reactor at Grand Central Tech, 335 Madison in Manhattan on Wednesday May 17 5-10pm with food, drink and virtual and augmented reality experiences (Tickets required) https://mixed_
· CTW Conference at the NYIT Auditorium, in partnership with the New York Institute of Technology, 1871 Broadway in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday May 20-21 (Tickets required) - https://creative-
· CTW Satellite Events May 12-21 -- view entire festival schedule here: https://creativetechweek2017.sched.com/
