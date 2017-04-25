66 Brilliant Women in Creative Technology The greatest number of female creative technologists ever to come together in a New York City festival Checking out a Virtual Reality Experience at Creative Tech Week BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Dear Reader, we had hoped by this time that it would be unnecessary to make yet another list of women in technology. It appears, however, that many tech companies and conferences are still having trouble discovering and recognizing elite, experienced female coders, digital creatives, women in VR, women doing 3D printing and projection mapping and immersive installations.



Creative Tech Week (May 12-21 2017, more at ctw.nyc) is a 9-day festival in New York City that offers access to conferences, performances, parties and art exhibits showcasing some of the best male and female creative technologists in the country. Committed to gender diversity, this year we feature 66 women alongside an approximately equal number of men. Without denying our male and trans/nonbinary experts their due, but to celebrate and draw attention to these women, we announce them here.



Executives



1. Isabel Walcott Draves – Founder of Creative Tech Week, Draves is the premier organizer of gender-balanced creative technology events in the USA.



2. Dawn Barber – CTW co-founder, long-time tech event producer Dawn Barber runs the CUNY Tech Meetup and co-founded the NY Tech Meetup.



3. Randi Brandt – COO of Future Colossal; Program Director for CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



4. L'Rai Arthur-Mensah - Project Manager, Local Projects; Moderator for CTW.



5. Nina Colosi – Founder, Streaming Museum; CTW Satellite Expert



6. Carol Parkinson – Executive Director of Harvestworks Digital Art Center; performance producer CTW.



7. Carla Rapoport – Founder and Executive Director of the Lumen Prize; Lumen Exhibition at the CTW Conference Hub; CTW Speaker



8. Linda Ricci - Founder of Decahedralist Inc.; panelist at CTW.



9. Catinca Tabacaru - Founder of the Catinca Tabacaru Gallery; CTW panelist.



Creative Technologists and Professional Managers



10. Jeanne Angel – Creative Technologist, Projection Mapping Artist and Installation Producer; Project Manager at Local Projects; Production Director at CTW; CTW Satellite Expert



11. Heidi Boisvert - New media artist, creative technologist; founder of futurePerfect lab; co-founder, XTH; Faculty at CUNY; CTW Moderator.



12. Kendra Byrne – Creative Technologist, Roboticist, Product Manager at X (Formerly Google X), Keynote Speaker at CTW



13. Darya Doubouskaya – Creative Technologist; program manager for CTW



14. Melissa Felderman – Creative Technologist at SparkFun!; CTW Speaker



15. Lisa Godwin - Creative Technologist at The New York Times; CTW panelist



16. Cortney Harding – Professor at the School of Music at NYU; Consultant (music, virtual reality); Moderator at CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



17. Julie Huynh – Immersive Developer at Isobar (VR/AR); CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



18. Anna Kucheryavaya – Developer at the New York Times; CTW's web developer.



19. Gabriella Levine - Senior engineer on the Rapid Evaluation team at X (Formerly Google X); tech artist; CTW Speaker



20. Dimple Mirpuri – Front end developer, hardware engineer, creative technologist; program manager for CTW



21. Maria Mishurenko - Experience Designer; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



22. Cinthya Mohr – UX Manager at Google leading VR for Education and Creativity; Keynote Speaker at CTW



23. Ellen Pearlman - President of Art-A-Hack; Director of the Volumetric Society; creative technologist; CTW Speaker.



24. Gaia Scagnetti - Information Visualization and Mapping expert; Faculty at the Pratt Institute; CTW panelist



25. Heather Shapiro - Technical Evangelist for Microsoft, data visualization expert, and CTW panelist



26. Lina Srivastava - Creator of the Transmedia Activism framework; Faculty at SVA; CTW panelist



27. Lily Su – Product Designer; 3D Cad Modeler, Alvanon; CTW Arts Hub Workshop



28. Hellyn Teng – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist (computational fashion, sound, physical computing); CTW Exhibiting Artist



29. Rachel White - Creative technologist (hardware, robotics, VR/AR/MR, IoT and bots); Tech Evangelist at Microsoft; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



30. Jingwen Zhu - Co-founder, Wearable Media; fashion tech designer; CTW Speaker and CTW Exhibiting Artist



Tech Artists, Digital Media Artists



31. Miah Artola – New Media Artist (sound-responsive visuals, interactive installations); Creative Technologist; CTW Arts Hub performer



32. Katherine Bennett - Media artist (coding, sensors, computer vision); CTW Exhibiting Artist



33. Allison Berkoy - Tech artist (code, physical and electronic media); instructor at Pratt Institute, NYU, and CUNY; CTW Speaker; CTW Exhibiting Artist



34. Annie Berman – Media Artist specializing in cinematography, animation, social media and projection; CTW Exhibiting Artist



35. Melissa F. Clarke - educator, curator, and artist (data, science, participatory installations, generative video, sound sculptures); CTW Exhibiting Artist



36. Ursula Endlicher – Tech and Media Artist, Project Resident at Eyebeam, CTW Exhibiting Artist



37. Ellen Hackl Fagan - Interdisciplinary abstract painter (synaesthesia, digital media, interactive performance); Curator; Owner, ODETTA gallery; CTW Satellite Expert



38. Carla Gannis - Digital artist, Assistant Chair of Digital Arts at Pratt Institute, CTW Exhibiting Artist



39. Claudia Herbst-Tait - Artist and theorist (3D technologies, 3D software, bronze and crystal, 3D printed edibles); faculty, Pratt DDA; CTW Exhibiting Artist



40. Chun-Fang Huang – Tech Artist, CTW Exhibiting Artist



41. Michelle Jaffe - Tech Artist (steel, aluminum, speakers, projectors, recorded voice, video and software); CTW Satellite Expert



42. Sophie Kahn – Tech Artist (software, laser scanning, 3D printing); Founder, ScannerWorksNY; CTW Arts Hub Workshop



43. Erin Ko – Artist (VR, AR, and video games); co-founder of Hutong Games; CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



44. Yuliya Lanina - Multimedia artist (performance, animation, projection); CTW Satellite Expert



45. Linda Lauro-Lazin - Artist; curator, lecturer and educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist



46. Ellen K. Levy – Visual artist (experiential mixed-media installations); Organizer, NY LASER; CTW Satellite Expert



47. Amelia Marzec – Tech Artist; educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist



48. LaJuné McMillian - New Media Artist (Performance, Virtual Reality, Physical Computing); CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor



49. Martha Mooke - Composer/electro- acoustic violist (digital effects processing, improvisation); Yamaha Artist/clinician; Founder/violist of Scorchio Quartet; CTW Satellite Expert



50. Terry Nauheim – Media artist; professor and Chair of the Department of Digital Art and Design at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist



51. Wi-Moto Nyoka - Performer, transmedia artist, CTW Satellite Expert



52. Yuko Oda – Tech Artist (software designed and 3D printed sculpture); Faculty at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist



53. Patricia Olynyk – Artist; Director of the Graduate School of Art and Professor at Washington University in St. Louis; CTW Satellite Expert



54. Sofia Paraskeva - Creative Technologist (performance installations, interactive wireless wearables, motion graphics); CTW Satellite Expert



55. Victoria Pike - Theatrical designer (projection, mixed reality); panelist at CTW.



56. Tatiana Pilon – Creative Technologist; CTW Speaker, CTW Exhibiting Artist



57. Zhenzhen Qi – Artist (biofeedback virtual reality and 3D printing), Co-founder ZZYW, CTW Exhibiting Artist



58. Margaret Schedel – Composer, cellist, interactive media artist; Associate Professor of Music and Co-Director of Computer Music at Stony Brook; CTW Exhibiting Artist



59. Raphaele Shirley - Light artist; composer; creative technologist; CTW Arts Hub Performer



60. Kate Sicchio - Algorithmic choreographer, media artist and performer, Faculty at NYU IDM, CTW Exhibiting Artist



61. Tamiko Thiel - AR and VR artist and educator; Eyebeam Mentor; GoogleVR Tilt Brush Artist in Residence; CTW Speaker



62. Barbara J Weber - Film composer, sound designer, violinist, CTW Satellite Expert



63. Wendy Wischer – New Media Artist, Faculty at the University of Utah, and CTW Speaker



64. Tamara Yadao - Artist and composer (gaming, virtual instrument design, microsound, glitch); CTW Arts Hub Performer



65. Pamela Z – Artist (live electronics, looping, gesture); CTW Arts Hub Performer



66. Yuchen Zhang – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist; CTW Exhibiting Artist



You can catch these women, and an equal number of men who are speaking, performing and exhibiting alongside them, at the following venues during Creative Tech Week:



· Art Exhibit and performances at the Knockdown Center at 52-19 Flushing Ave in Queens on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 2017 (Free Saturday 12-7pm, Tickets required evenings) -



· Mixed Reality Party at the Microsoft Reactor at Grand Central Tech, 335 Madison in Manhattan on Wednesday May 17 5-10pm with food, drink and virtual and augmented reality experiences (Tickets required)



· CTW Conference at the NYIT Auditorium, in partnership with the New York Institute of Technology, 1871 Broadway in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday May 20-21 (Tickets required) -



· CTW Satellite Events May 12-21 -- view entire festival schedule here:



Media Contact

Isabel Draves, President

Creative Tech Week

isabel@draves.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12636771/1 Isabel Draves, PresidentCreative Tech Week End -- Dear Reader, we had hoped by this time that it would be unnecessary to make yet another list of women in technology. It appears, however, that many tech companies and conferences arehaving trouble discovering and recognizing elite, experienced female coders, digital creatives, women in VR, women doing 3D printing and projection mapping and immersive installations.Creative Tech Week (May 12-21 2017, more at ctw.nyc) is a 9-day festival in New York City that offers access to conferences, performances, parties and art exhibits showcasing some of the best male and female creative technologists in the country. Committed to gender diversity, this year we feature 66 women alongside an approximately equal number of men. Without denying our male and trans/nonbinary experts their due, but to celebrate and draw attention to these women, we announce them here.1. Isabel Walcott Draves – Founder of Creative Tech Week, Draves is the premier organizer of gender-balanced creative technology events in the USA.2. Dawn Barber – CTW co-founder, long-time tech event producer Dawn Barber runs the CUNY Tech Meetup and co-founded the NY Tech Meetup.3. Randi Brandt – COO of Future Colossal; Program Director for CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor4. L'Rai Arthur-Mensah - Project Manager, Local Projects; Moderator for CTW.5. Nina Colosi – Founder, Streaming Museum; CTW Satellite Expert6. Carol Parkinson – Executive Director of Harvestworks Digital Art Center; performance producer CTW.7. Carla Rapoport – Founder and Executive Director of the Lumen Prize; Lumen Exhibition at the CTW Conference Hub; CTW Speaker8. Linda Ricci - Founder of Decahedralist Inc.; panelist at CTW.9. Catinca Tabacaru - Founder of the Catinca Tabacaru Gallery; CTW panelist.10. Jeanne Angel – Creative Technologist, Projection Mapping Artist and Installation Producer; Project Manager at Local Projects; Production Director at CTW; CTW Satellite Expert11. Heidi Boisvert - New media artist, creative technologist;founder of futurePerfect lab; co-founder, XTH; Faculty at CUNY; CTW Moderator.12. Kendra Byrne – Creative Technologist, Roboticist, Product Manager at X (Formerly Google X), Keynote Speaker at CTW13. Darya Doubouskaya – Creative Technologist;program manager for CTW14. Melissa Felderman – Creative Technologist at SparkFun!; CTW Speaker15. Lisa Godwin - Creative Technologist at The New York Times; CTW panelist16. Cortney Harding – Professor at the School of Music at NYU; Consultant (music, virtual reality); Moderator at CTW; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor17. Julie Huynh – Immersive Developer at Isobar (VR/AR); CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor18. Anna Kucheryavaya – Developer at the New York Times; CTW's web developer.19. Gabriella Levine - Senior engineer on the Rapid Evaluation team at X (Formerly Google X); tech artist; CTW Speaker20. Dimple Mirpuri – Front end developer, hardware engineer, creative technologist;program manager for CTW21. Maria Mishurenko - Experience Designer; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor22. Cinthya Mohr – UX Manager at Google leading VR for Education and Creativity; Keynote Speaker at CTW23. Ellen Pearlman - President of Art-A-Hack; Director of the Volumetric Society; creative technologist;CTW Speaker.24. Gaia Scagnetti - Information Visualization and Mapping expert; Faculty at the Pratt Institute; CTW panelist25. Heather Shapiro - Technical Evangelist for Microsoft, data visualization expert, and CTW panelist26. Lina Srivastava - Creator of the Transmedia Activism framework; Faculty at SVA; CTW panelist27. Lily Su – Product Designer; 3D Cad Modeler, Alvanon; CTW Arts Hub Workshop28. Hellyn Teng – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist (computational fashion, sound, physical computing); CTW Exhibiting Artist29. Rachel White - Creative technologist (hardware, robotics, VR/AR/MR, IoT and bots); Tech Evangelist at Microsoft; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor30. Jingwen Zhu - Co-founder, Wearable Media; fashion tech designer; CTW Speaker and CTW Exhibiting Artist31. Miah Artola – New Media Artist (sound-responsive visuals, interactive installations);Creative Technologist;CTW Arts Hub performer32. Katherine Bennett - Media artist (coding, sensors, computer vision); CTW Exhibiting Artist33. Allison Berkoy - Tech artist (code, physical and electronic media); instructor at Pratt Institute, NYU, and CUNY; CTW Speaker; CTW Exhibiting Artist34. Annie Berman – Media Artist specializing in cinematography, animation, social media and projection; CTW Exhibiting Artist35. Melissa F. Clarke - educator, curator, and artist (data, science, participatory installations, generative video, sound sculptures); CTW Exhibiting Artist36. Ursula Endlicher – Tech and Media Artist, Project Resident at Eyebeam, CTW Exhibiting Artist37. Ellen Hackl Fagan - Interdisciplinary abstract painter (synaesthesia, digital media, interactive performance);Curator; Owner, ODETTA gallery; CTW Satellite Expert38. Carla Gannis - Digital artist, Assistant Chair of Digital Arts at Pratt Institute, CTW Exhibiting Artist39. Claudia Herbst-Tait - Artist and theorist (3D technologies, 3D software, bronze and crystal, 3D printed edibles); faculty, Pratt DDA; CTW Exhibiting Artist40. Chun-Fang Huang – Tech Artist, CTW Exhibiting Artist41. Michelle Jaffe - Tech Artist (steel, aluminum, speakers, projectors, recorded voice, video and software); CTW Satellite Expert42. Sophie Kahn – Tech Artist (software, laser scanning, 3D printing); Founder, ScannerWorksNY;CTW Arts Hub Workshop43. Erin Ko – Artist (VR, AR, and video games); co-founder of Hutong Games; CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor44. Yuliya Lanina - Multimedia artist (performance, animation, projection); CTW Satellite Expert45. Linda Lauro-Lazin - Artist; curator, lecturer and educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist46. Ellen K. Levy – Visual artist (experiential mixed-media installations);Organizer, NY LASER; CTW Satellite Expert47. Amelia Marzec – Tech Artist; educator; CTW Exhibiting Artist48. LaJunéMcMillian - New Media Artist (Performance, Virtual Reality, Physical Computing); CTW Speaker; CTW Mixed Reality Exhibitor49. Martha Mooke - Composer/electro-acoustic violist (digital effects processing, improvisation);Yamaha Artist/clinician;Founder/violist of Scorchio Quartet; CTW Satellite Expert50. Terry Nauheim – Media artist; professor and Chair of the Department of Digital Art and Design at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist51. Wi-Moto Nyoka - Performer, transmedia artist, CTW Satellite Expert52. Yuko Oda – Tech Artist (software designed and 3D printed sculpture); Faculty at NYIT; CTW Exhibiting Artist53. Patricia Olynyk – Artist; Director of the Graduate School of Art and Professor at Washington University in St. Louis; CTW Satellite Expert54. Sofia Paraskeva - Creative Technologist (performance installations, interactive wireless wearables, motion graphics); CTW Satellite Expert55. Victoria Pike - Theatrical designer (projection, mixed reality); panelist at CTW.56. Tatiana Pilon – Creative Technologist;CTW Speaker, CTW Exhibiting Artist57. Zhenzhen Qi – Artist (biofeedback virtual reality and 3D printing), Co-founder ZZYW, CTW Exhibiting Artist58. Margaret Schedel – Composer, cellist, interactive media artist; Associate Professor of Music and Co-Director of Computer Music at Stony Brook; CTW Exhibiting Artist59. Raphaele Shirley - Light artist; composer; creative technologist;CTW Arts Hub Performer60. Kate Sicchio - Algorithmic choreographer, media artist and performer, Faculty at NYU IDM, CTW Exhibiting Artist61. Tamiko Thiel - AR and VR artist and educator; Eyebeam Mentor; GoogleVR Tilt Brush Artist in Residence; CTW Speaker62. Barbara J Weber - Film composer, sound designer, violinist, CTW Satellite Expert63. Wendy Wischer – New Media Artist, Faculty at the University of Utah, and CTW Speaker64. Tamara Yadao - Artist and composer (gaming, virtual instrument design, microsound, glitch); CTW Arts Hub Performer65. Pamela Z – Artist (live electronics, looping, gesture); CTW Arts Hub Performer66. Yuchen Zhang – Co-founder, Wearable Media; creative technologist;CTW Exhibiting Artistat the Knockdown Center at 52-19 Flushing Ave in Queens on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 2017 (Free Saturday 12-7pm, Tickets required evenings) - https://knockdown.center/ event/stronger- together/ at the Microsoft Reactor at Grand Central Tech, 335 Madison in Manhattan on Wednesday May 17 5-10pm with food, drink and virtual and augmented reality experiences (Tickets required) https://mixed_ reality_2017.eventbrite.com at the NYIT Auditorium, in partnership with the New York Institute of Technology, 1871 Broadway in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday May 20-21 (Tickets required) - https://creative- tech-week-2017- conference-hub.eventbrite... May 12-21 -- view entire festival schedule here: https://creativetechweek2017.sched.com/ Source : Creative Tech Week Email : ***@draves.org Tags : Festival , Art Exhibit , Electronic Music , Virtual Reality , Networking Parties , Women , Creative Technology , Interactive Industry : Arts , Event , Technology Location : Brooklyn - New York - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

