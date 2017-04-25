 
Industry News





Charles & Debra Hill .. UNIVERSAL SOUNDS .. Making Moves

Sarge McCrays Hilly Productions .. Hillys Journey Continues ..
 
 
pizap.com14865770898181
BURLINGTON, N.J. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles & Debra Hill ... They  call them selves the Unit .. With a gift and a Great love for music, They met over 30  years ago and have been on a Mission to contribute to world peace, a Contribution of Music, They say Music is love, And a spiitual cleanser, .. Charles Hill is a genius, with  his gift for off timing Music, can chart out a whole orchestra, just standing there telling everyone there parts, We are known as the Unversal sounds .. No beginning no end we apply that to the Music , Music is the Universe, We love to write ALL Music ... Debra McCray Hill, The partner in this Unit sings from her soul, And can accomodate in any given situation she loves all music, and can create an Emotional Impact .. And surely writes her own songs for contribution to worl peace... The Hillys on this announcement will be soon going out on the road, To show case some Feel Good Great Music .. Stay tuned for more information .. On the HILLYS ... Universal Sound, Rythems and Vibrations ..

Sarge McCrays Hilly Productions
***@verizon.net
Source:Sarge McCrays Hilly Prouctions
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Tags:Music Songs Album
Industry:Business
Location:Burlington - New Jersey - United States
