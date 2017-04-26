 
Antique Gorham American Sterling Silver Scallop Shells - Set of 12

Large and beautiful set made by renown silversmith Gorham. PRICE REDUCED for a great sale.
 
 
sterling silver antique gorham american sterling s
sterling silver antique gorham american sterling s
 
NEW YORK - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Take a look at the terrific price reduction. Reduced on account of current low historic prices of silver.

Sale Price: $7,800.00
Listed Price $12,000.00

Set of 12 sterling silver scallop shells. Made by Gorham in Providence. Each: Dense and dynamic flutes, sloping well, and 2 ball supports. Hallmark includes pattern no. 40617. Eight shells have date codes for 1940s and 2 for 1950s. Very good condition.

Dimensions: H 1 7/8 x W 9 1/4 x D 9 3/8 in. Total weight: 184 troy ounces.

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1357797/Set-12-Large-Gorham-American-Sterling-Silver-Scallop-Shells

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Contact
Steve Nelson
646-863-5416
***@aol.com
