Can a TV show save a life? A New Memoir Says Yes

When a lymphoma scare threatened the life of a journalist, she began a quest to find the correct medical diagnosis for the mysterious illness she'd battled for nearly 20 years. She turned to her favorite TV show, House M.D., for inspiration. She used her research skills to look for a "real life" Gregory House to give her some answers. In the brutally honest memoir, Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House, Nika Beamon reveals how she found the doctor who saved her and how you might too.

More than 12 million Americans are misdiagnosed each year. Medical errors are now the third leading cause of death in the US. Nika C. Beamon is a TV News Writer/Producer at WABC-TV in New York. She attended Boston College in Massachusetts. In 2009, Chicago Review Press published her non-fiction book: Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House.