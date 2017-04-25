Antique Tiffany Mixed Metal Hand Hammered Sterling Silver Water Pitcher

This incredible, museum quality work of art is available for purchase only for the discriminating collector. $20,000 Off LIST PRICE for a limited time.

tiffany sterling silver water pitcher antique

Contact

Steve Nelson

***@aol.com Steve Nelson

End

-- Sale Price: $35,750.00Originally listed atListed Price $55,000.00Please call us to find out more. We are very please to offer this showcase piece as a centerpiece of your collection.Sterling silver and mixed metal water pitcher. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1885. Globular body, straight neck, and c-scroll handle. Allover honeycomb hand hammering. Applied flowers, leafing tendrils, and butterflies.A restrained design with graceful plant and insect motifs. Hallmark includes pattern no. 3077 and phrase "Sterling silver and other metals". Good condition.More pictures at:http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1357804/Tiffany-Mixed-Metal-Hand-Hammered-Sterling-Silver-Water-PitcherDimensions: H 7 3/8 x W 8 x D 5 1/2 in. Weight: 25 troy ounces.No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson