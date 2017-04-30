News By Tag
Maharlika Princess Attended Wedding of the Year in Rajasthan
The newly weds, Varun and Anushree, son of Nepal's richest man, Binod Chaudhary and daughter of Rajasthan's biggest jeweler Rajkumar Tongya plotted a three- day extravaganza full of colorful and lavish activities, world class entertainment, succulent international cuisines and unparalleled décor and gifts.
The event was attended by a roster of VVIP's, dignitaries, royalty and celebrities like India's superstar Salman Khan, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former President of Bangladesh Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Former President of Ecuador, Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Filipino Senator Ferdinand Marcos, President and CEO of Forbes Michael S. Perlis and many more!
Princess Maria who is very close to the Chaudhary family commented, "This is probably the most extravagant wedding I have ever attended, I was so blown away! Everything was perfect and the arrival of the groom and bride, truly epic!". She added, I wish Varun and Anushree a happy and blessed married life and my congratulations again to the Chaudhary and Tongya family!".
View pictures here: http://www.princessmariaamor.com/
