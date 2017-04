Maharlika Princess Attended Wedding of the Year in Rajasthan

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-30 at 6.49.40 PM.

Media Contact

WCH Secretariat

+1 8185145756

admin@wecareforhumanity.org WCH Secretariat+1 8185145756

End

-- Princess Maria Amor, Crown Princess of the Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Darussalam and founder and president of We Care for Humanity attended a magnanimous wedding festival fit for a King and Queen, set at the backdrop of the royal palaces of Rajasthan last April 26-29, 2017 at the historical Udaipur City.The newly weds, Varun and Anushree, son of Nepal's richest man,and daughter of Rajasthan's biggest jeweler Rajkumar Tongya plotted a three- day extravaganza full of colorful and lavish activities, world class entertainment, succulent international cuisines and unparalleled d├ęcor and gifts.The event was attended by a roster of VVIP's, dignitaries, royalty and celebrities like India's superstar Salman Khan, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former President of Bangladesh Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Former President of Ecuador, Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Filipino Senator Ferdinand Marcos, President and CEO of Forbes Michael S. Perlis and many more!who is very close to the Chaudhary family commented, "This is probably the most extravagant wedding I have ever attended, I was so blown away! Everything was perfect and the arrival of the groom and bride, truly epic!". She added, I wish Varun and Anushree a happy and blessed married life and my congratulations again to the Chaudhary and Tongya family!".View pictures here: http://www.princessmariaamor.com/ blog/rkmd-princess- atten...