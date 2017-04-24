News By Tag
TalentRaters New Smart Television Network Set To Rock The World
Agrees to the Hosting of Emerging Global Independent Radio Show Featuring the "Gerg"
The agreement provides Executive Producer and show host, Gerg Anidem, a global video platform via TalentRaters Interactive smart television network to attract his approximate 700,000 annual listeners. The interactive network provides hosting to the producers of media via an interactive suite of networks that will aid the program's exposure to new audiences.
The TalentRaters new smart television global entertainment network will continue to provide global artists with a means to showcase their talents.
The network plans to add shows in music, modeling, comedy along with other additional arts, including reality shows featuring all new actors from abroad.
This announcement is to be followed by the addition of multiple original programs being added to TalentRaters Global Network such as "The Gerg Show".
The new smart television talent showcase will be made available via the Company's new state of the art interactive media platform. The new network can be found through an easy to access free portal hosted by VrTuo Interactive Networks.
The new TalentRaters smart television network will be the host to all forms of entertainment. Options that are typical of the parent Magazines coverage of emerging stars. This propelling exposure to the following of these great artists, artists that stem from approximately 178 Countries around the world.
"We are excited to announce our new smart television network is to be adding Mr. Gerg Anidem, as a new video host as we begin to stream his worldwide radio show. "Gerg"
VrTuo Interactive Studios serves as a host to a consortium of privately owned content networks. The TalentRaters Global Network plans to expand the level of engagement of the fans attracted to the new international network by providing viewers, and artists, interactive media options for optimum viewer/user experiences.
For more information on TalentRaters Global Network go to www.TalentRaters.com
Photo credit to Lisa Bruno, 64 Degrees Photography
About VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC
VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC is a proud provider of next generation smart television programming and hosting. The smart television network host is a provider of media intended to provide the new age smart television viewers a more interactive global entertainment experience.
VrTuo Interactive is the innovative leader in the smart television market also providing media rewards to client partners who use the network for positive media influence and mood enhancement.
