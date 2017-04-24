 
News By Tag
* Talent
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

TalentRaters New Smart Television Network Set To Rock The World

Agrees to the Hosting of Emerging Global Independent Radio Show Featuring the "Gerg"
 
 
The Gerg Show
The Gerg Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Talent
* Entertainment

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- TalentRaters, LLC announced today that the Company has reached an agreement to expand its original programming to provide users a high definition smart television access to listeners of "The Gerg Show".  The TalentRaters Global Interactive Network will be available starting this spring on VrTuo Interactive.

The agreement provides Executive Producer and show host, Gerg Anidem, a global video platform via TalentRaters Interactive smart television network to attract his approximate 700,000 annual listeners.  The interactive network provides hosting to the producers of media via an interactive suite of networks that will aid the program's exposure to new audiences.

The TalentRaters new smart television global entertainment network will continue to provide global artists with a means to showcase their talents.

The network plans to add shows in music, modeling, comedy along with other additional arts, including reality shows featuring all new actors from abroad.

This announcement is to be followed by the addition of multiple original programs being added to TalentRaters Global Network such as "The Gerg Show".

The new smart television talent showcase will be made available via the Company's new state of the art interactive media platform.  The new network can be found through an easy to access free portal hosted by VrTuo Interactive Networks.

The new TalentRaters smart television network will be the host to all forms of entertainment. Options that are typical of the parent Magazines coverage of emerging stars. This propelling exposure to the following of these great artists, artists that stem from approximately 178 Countries around the world.

"We are excited to announce our new smart television network is to be adding Mr. Gerg Anidem, as a new video host as we begin to stream his worldwide radio show.  "Gerg" is the ultimate pro in getting his listeners interactive to his weekly radio shows. This great program is to now be produced to smart television, its a new global gateway for "Gerg" to expand his shows following around the world."  States Joe Bennett, CEO of TalentRaters.

VrTuo Interactive Studios serves as a host to a consortium of privately owned content networks. The TalentRaters Global Network plans to expand the level of engagement of the fans attracted to the new international network by providing viewers, and artists, interactive media options for optimum viewer/user experiences.

For more information on TalentRaters Global Network go to www.TalentRaters.com

Photo credit to Lisa Bruno, 64 Degrees Photography

About VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC

VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC is a proud provider of next generation smart television programming and hosting. The smart television network host is a provider of media intended to provide the new age smart television viewers a more interactive global entertainment experience.

VrTuo Interactive is the innovative leader in the smart television market also providing media rewards to client partners who use the network for positive media influence and mood enhancement.

Contact
Dwight Woods
***@smartmedplus.com
End
Source:Vrtuo Interactive
Email:***@smartmedplus.com Email Verified
Tags:Talent, Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr MarkEtingstein News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share