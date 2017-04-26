Country(s)
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks & Organize for Success Celebrate 10 Years in Business with Free Prizes
Technology specialist, Evernote Certified Consultant and professional office organizer Emily Parks is celebrating 10 years in business as the owner of Organize for Success.
Learn more about how Emily helps clients increase productivity by getting organized, using technology and more: https://youtu.be/
In honor of 10 years of business for Organize for Success, Parks will be posting a "Top 10" list to her blog each day from Monday, May 1st through Wednesday, May 31st. Each Sunday, Parks will randomly select from those who commented on the prior week's "Top 10" blog posts for a gift card giveaway as well as a free download of one of her eBooks. To read and comment on her blog visit: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
The grand prize package for celebrating Organize for Success' 10 years in business will be awarded on Thursday, June 1st. Parks will randomly select from all those who commented on her blogs as well as those who are subscribed to her eNewsletter. To sign up for her eNewsletter:
The grand prize package winner will receive:
· downloads of all 5 of Parks' eBooks (Boost Productivity & Better Manage Your Time with Work Life Integration; Planes, Trains & Automobiles…
· a pass for her online video course Stress and Time Management; https://www.howdesignuniversity.com/
· a 60-minute productivity consultation via video conference call. http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
One of Parks' most popular packages is the Pit Stop. The Pit Stop Package provides a detailed assessment of your current level of productivity, what resources are working or not working and your current work situation as well as your business' vision, focusing on desired outcomes in both organization and productivity. Watch Emily briefly share an overview of the Pit Stop Package: https://youtu.be/
Emily is also active in fighting lung cancer and serves on the Board of Directors for the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina. Learn more about what sparks her passion: https://youtu.be/
Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
