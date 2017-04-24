 
Industry News





Improve My Tomorrow Coaching Shows Off Class Curriculum For Power Partnerships Program

 
April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you a real estate agent or loan originator looking to increase your business by 30% or more? If that sounds like an impossible reality, then you haven't had the chance to check out Improve My Tomorrow Coaching. The Mortgage Mentor, Mike White and The Real Estate Superstar, Terri Murphy, have joined forces to offer an incredible program called Power Partnerships. And, before you even sign up for it, you can take a sneak peak at the class curriculum.

Are you ready to take your business to the next level? Improve My Tomorrow Coaching's Power Partnerships offer a number of important discussions, including how to interview your real estate partner, referral triangles, agent lender game plans, generational dynamics, clients for life, and so much more. These topics are also easily navigable in a table of contents on the Improve My Tomorrow Coaching website.

Power Partnerships with Mike White and Terri Murphy may be just what you need to see the results you desire. If you want to stand out in a crowded industry, you need to take steps to ensure that happens. Contact Improve My Tomorrow Coaching, today, and see how simple it is to get things started.

For more information visit http://www.imtcoaching.com or call (561) 313-0325.
Improve My Tomorrow Coaching
