 
News By Tag
* Drinking Game
* College Party
* Spring Break
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


Great News from Drunko for Fans of Drinking Parties!

The next great party accessory has arrived with the launch of DRUNKO Beer Bong, an high quality custom beer bong with easy to use leak free valve
 
NEW YORK - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Columbus, OH —Drunko LLC just announced that on April 30, they will launch the Drunko Beer Bong to compliment their series of a card games for adults who love to get together with friends and have fun laughing their asses off at each others' expenses.

"We love playing card games and drinking games with our friends, and we know so many others do as well, which why our games have sold so well the past couple years" said the founder at Drunko LLC. "To take it a step further, we designed a beer bong to complement our games and add to the fun."

Drunko Beer Bong is available for purchase at Amazon.com. During the first week of the launch, customers can get 40% off when they purchase one of the card games and the beer bong on Amazon - www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y227DD7.


Millions of people have already realized the benefit of having fun games at parties, and Drunko is the next must-have game to bring to the party.  During the customer testing phase of Drunko, players found the game delivers on its promise of fun. Learn more on www.Amazon.com

###

Drunko LLC and Drunko- Drink or Dare are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Drunko LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Drinking Game, College Party, Spring Break
Industry:Shopping
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Drunko LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share