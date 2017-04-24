News By Tag
Kurber Construction LLC moves to larger offices in Waukesha, Wis
Erick Kurber adds staff to build forward-thinking team with integrity, creativity, and quality focus
Kurber Construction, launched in 2008 by Erick Kurber, master carpenter and entrepreneur, specializes in new home construction, additions, full home renovations, bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling and basement rec rooms.
Kurber said, "The new office combined two separate locations to bring office and warehouse space under one roof and serves as a more effective meeting space for our clients and sub-contractors. Onsite client meetings are very much a primary mode of operation and with the new office, we can offer focused one-on-one consultation in a distraction-
"It's a great opportunity for us to grow but also means a lot to stay in Waukesha. We love Waukesha and the Lake Country area. I was born and raised here, and the beautiful historic homes of "Spring City" are what fueled my passion for the building trade. One of my first renovation projects was a Victorian home in the heart of Waukesha. In honor of our beginnings, it was fitting to keep our headquarters rooted in the community," Kurber continued.
The acquisition of new office space has been accelerated by the growth of Kurber Construction, allowing us to hire marketing staff to grow brand awareness and company reputation in a competitive market space. Adding more top level talent to our team has created the momentum we need to establish ourselves among the top home builders and remodelers in the region. The three pillars of the company are design, build and remodeling.
Kurber said, "Our future goals for growth are to expand the business not only to create more employment prospects for architects and skilled carpenters but also to give back to others through servant leadership. We believe strongly in personal development and growth opportunities. Kurber Construction is always seeking talented leaders with a passion for this craft and a mission to serve others to join our team. Our vision is to serve our customers as if they are our family, to focus on quality, and to serve people to the best of our abilities. We believe that as long as we stay true to the mindset of serving others, we'll always be a front runner in our industry."
Kurber Construction LLC is a nine year old, family-owned home remodeling business founded in 2008 by Erick Kurber. Kurber specializes in rough and finish carpentry with a passion for excellence. A full-service general contractor working in all phases of home remodeling and building, Kurber serves southeastern Wisconsin.
For more information on construction services provided by Kurber Construction, contact Erick Kurber, 1416 Poplar Dr., Suite E, Waukesha, Wis. 53188. 262-442-7440 or Erick@KurberConstruction.com www.KurberConstruction.com
