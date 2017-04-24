 
Industry News





Local Tattoo Business Owner is Proud to Be Voted The Best of Detroit for 2017

 
 
CENTERLINE, Mich. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- It is never an easy task building a business and name brand in any industry that is highly recognizable as one of the best.  Over the years Elite Ink Tattoo Studios has built an award winning team that has done just that. The brainchild of John Motyka, he knew from the beginning that if you offer the best tattoo service in state of the art facilities then the public would be extremely receptive.  That in fact has become reality and he couldnt be more prouder of his team.  "It takes teamwork to make the dreamwork", Motyka stated.  "We could have not reached these heights without the collaborative effort of each and everyone involved".  This year Motyka should be even more prouder because Elite Ink Studios have been voted the Best in Macomb County Michigan for 2017 by the Metro Times readers.

Elite Ink has now been boted the best for seven consecutive years.  Starting with CBS Radio in 2011, Real Detroit Weekly 2012-2014, and Metro Times 2015-2017.

Average circulation for the Metro Times is 50,000 weekly. Average readership is just over 700,000 weekly.  The Metro Times consistently wins awards from the Michigan Press Association, the Detroit Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Media Awards, and the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Altweekly Awards.

The Metro Times Best of Detroit Party returns Friday, May 12, 2017 to celebrate the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, clubs, businesses, entertainment and more! The party starts at 7:30 pm at Motor City Casino Hotel.

The night will stay alive inside the Motor City Casino SoundBoard, complete with live music, dancing, and specialty beverages!

Dress to impress! Cocktail-chic attire...

http://www.247tattoos.com
Source:Elite Ink
