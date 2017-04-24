News By Tag
Local Tattoo Business Owner is Proud to Be Voted The Best of Detroit for 2017
Elite Ink has now been boted the best for seven consecutive years. Starting with CBS Radio in 2011, Real Detroit Weekly 2012-2014, and Metro Times 2015-2017.
Average circulation for the Metro Times is 50,000 weekly. Average readership is just over 700,000 weekly. The Metro Times consistently wins awards from the Michigan Press Association, the Detroit Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Media Awards, and the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Altweekly Awards.
The Metro Times Best of Detroit Party returns Friday, May 12, 2017 to celebrate the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, clubs, businesses, entertainment and more! The party starts at 7:30 pm at Motor City Casino Hotel.
The night will stay alive inside the Motor City Casino SoundBoard, complete with live music, dancing, and specialty beverages!
Dress to impress! Cocktail-chic attire...
http://www.247tattoos.com
