PARTI Program Launches Social Mixer Events to Promote Sponsorship and Stop Bullying and Violence!

PARTI Program is calling on Silicon Valley Philanthropists and Leaders to Get Involved at the kickoff Social Mixer on May 18th at the Loft Bar & Bistro in downtown San Jose.

PARTI Program

4085614664

***@yahoo.com PARTI Program4085614664

-- Meet the host of the 2017 ExPosure Fashion Show, Josh Russell, Bank of America VP Silicon Valley Market Manager. Nominate an Executive to walk the runway in October as a VIP Model. Help raise funds and support a very important cause – preventing youth bullying and violence.May 18, 20176:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Loft Bar & Bistro90 South 2nd StreetSan Jose, CA 95113PARTI Program seeks corporate sponsorship and community partnership to help provide its High Impact programs about social issues that affect youth and change the lives of low-income and underrepresented youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships and unstable families.Bullying is a huge issue that affects youth throughout the world. Reports show that many youths from all age groups do not believe that their school can effectively deal with issues of violence and bullying. PARTI Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) is actively reaching out to youth daily to address issues of violence, bullying, and safety in their schools and community. We have a unique approach that brings youth together to brand messages that will reach the most isolated youth.Our Advisory Board consisting of Executives, Managers, and Community Leaders is dedicated to supporting a positive message that will produce a successful ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show Fundraiser event on October 19, 2017, at The Corinthian Grand Ballroom in San Jose.ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show FundraiserOctober 19, 20176:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.The Corinthian Grand Ballroom196 N 3rd St.Second FloorSan Jose, CA 95112The Annual ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show Fundraiser provides a fun, entertaining, and engaging way to "wow" clients, vendors, and employees. Feel good about supporting our organization as you enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with music, entertainment, and networking as we celebrate as a community and raise funds to support the great works of youth. Come be part of a festive evening and watch Celebrities and Silicon Valley Executives stroll the fashion runway, bid on Silent Auction items, partake in raffles, and dance to the tracks of one of Silicon Valley's most prolific DJs.Invited guests include Elected Officials, Civic Leaders, Media and Business Professionals. It is through the support of businesses and organizations that we are able to strengthen our programs and develop new and innovative projects to serve our youth and community.Reasons why you should become a sponsor:– Over 400 attendees including business leaders and elected officials– Market your company to over 10,000 youth ages 12-25 in the Bay Area continuously throughout the year– Tax Deductible Donation and volunteer opportunities for your employees– Make an impact in the community by making a difference in the lives of youth– Support an exciting and fun event for your employees and benefit from networking opportunitiesCorporate Sponsorships:Sponsorship packages come with plenty of tickets for giveaways, to thank vendors and key stakeholders or to show employees your company's dedication to the diverse cultural community.Sponsorship opportunities are customizable and range from $500.00 to $25,000.00--PARTI PROGRAM:The P.A.R.T.I. (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) Program believes that our children are our community's greatest assets. Every day we work to change the lives of youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships and unstable families. We provide support activities for many low-income and underrepresented youth who otherwise never receive an opportunity to be heard or get placed in leadership roles in their school. PARTI Program believes leadership and service should be the common expectation and experience of all young people.Established in 2000, the P.A.R.T.I. Program is a non-partisan, non-sectarian 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the primary mission of enhancing youth critical thinking skills.PARTI Program serves over 5,000 high-risk, impacted and intentional youth in Santa Clara County, Alameda County and Los Angeles County. Our main programs are: High Impact, Cultural Arts (Fusion), PARTI Health, Leadership Development and Mentorship Program.