April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Free Exhibition Stand Design Consultancy By Skyhigh Events Dubai

 
 
DUBAI, UAE - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO WANTS A FREE STAND DESIGN? Yes you read it right. Sky High Events provides a free of charge stand design with a complimentary consultancy service for your events and exhibition requirements to be held in Dubai, UAE starting May 2017.

Any exhibition requirement needs a highly customized service. Correspondingly, an award winning stand in exhibitions takes a creatively effective design to bag it. Sky High Events plainly understands every businesses' challenge to have a successful showcase of their products and brands. Different factors are vital to produce an attractive and effective stand that will compel visitors and participants to check out your exhibition. Strategies need to be considered to maximize the potential of a trade show and induce traffic that would engage interaction leading to sales. This unusual design and consultancy service will provide your business a specific stand that will boost your marketing objectives.

This complimentary offer is simply available in three basic steps.

FIRST, LET US KNOW:

Call or email us, and our team will reach out so we can start working on your project.

SECOND, LET'S DISCUSS:

Our team will coordinate with you how we can possibly meet to properly discuss a brief about your exhibition requirement with your event and marketing objectives, at your convenience.

THIRD, WE'LL CREATE YOUR STAND DESIGN:

The team will collaborate with our creative designers on a proposed stand design that is suitably attractive, in accordance with the specific goals of your exhibition requirement.

This consultancy service is absolutely without cost, and is fully offered as a win win approach to any business. It's easy, it's convenient, and most of all, it is FREE.

Sky High Events has created numerous award winning exhibition stands for both private and government institutions, in international events, conventions and exhibitions held in Dubai. The team has been supporting clients in establishing their exhibiting goals and plan ways to communicate their brand messages and objectives through our stand designs and proposed engagement activations. We can handle your exhibition projects from planning, to design, to installation, along with your event management requirements. With us, you have a full—fledged advertising agency that will cater to all your needs, together with our whole creative production team, we will help you deliver brilliant results.

At Sky High, we capture the essence of each brand, then we design, and strategize beyond existing paradigms and innovative solutions. We believe that with thorough market research, consultative planning and shared knowledge, we can incredibly create an effective and outstanding stand that coherently communicates the brand messages and promises.

With our offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Canada and Saudi Arabia, our portfolio currently holds huge multinational players in various industries, including pharmaceutical healthcare giants and the government public sectors, from across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Europe.

Get your free stand design and consultancy service now! Check our website at http://skyhigh.events/

Mr. Fahd Khater
***@skyhigh.events
